League of Legends' brand new Sivir rework: Expected release date and more

Sivir is the latest champion who is set to receive a massive rework in the coming days within League of Legends. While the initial announcement was made quite a while back, details regarding the changes were only recently provided by the developers.

As a result, players have been quite eager to learn about the release date of Sivir's rework within League of Legends. As it turns out, the changes were made available in the PBE (Public Beta Environment) for testing. Thus, her rework is expected to be released along with patch 12.13 of League of Legends, which will arrive on June 14, 2022.

Ray Williams @RiotRayYonggi Sivir Rework is incoming to PBE this week so posting the full list and goals here. NOTE: Numbers are not final but do reflect direction. Posting a video of new W behavior in replies. Sivir Rework is incoming to PBE this week so posting the full list and goals here. NOTE: Numbers are not final but do reflect direction. Posting a video of new W behavior in replies. https://t.co/iGxrIh0igf

Obviously, while Sivir is up on the PBE, the developers will keep monitoring her and make changes depending on the feedback.

Everything fans need to know regarding Sivir's upcoming rework in League of Legends

Sivir's brand new rework, which is expected to arrive in League of Legends along with patch 12.13, is quite massive. This rework makes Sivir a lot more viable, not just in the lane but also in the late-game as well.

The first major aspect of Sivir's rework is her passive ability. The changes that have been made ensure that this ability of her synergizes properly with attack speed.

Additionally, her Q ability has been reworked as well to ensure that she gets a lot better late-game viability compared to earlier. One of Sivir's major issues was that she failed to stand her ground against other champions like Aphelios, Jinx, and others who would simply outscale her beyond a certain point.

desert moon 🌙 @SivirSandiego sivir rework/update wishlist:

an actual passive lol

crit scalings on Q would be cool ngl

some type of mechanic with gold bcuz thematics

more impactful ult

personal thing but if W was a toggle again i personally think it would be dope but maybe too much of a balance nightmare sivir rework/update wishlist: an actual passive lolcrit scalings on Q would be cool nglsome type of mechanic with gold bcuz thematicsmore impactful ultpersonal thing but if W was a toggle again i personally think it would be dope but maybe too much of a balance nightmare

These changes ensure that the difference between Sivir and the other late-game champions is reduced considerably as the current patch is a lot more favorable for those who can scale properly. Apart from that, Sivir's W ability has also changed to ensure that she can deal more consistent DPS against enemies within the game.

Finally, Sivir's ultimate has also been reworked to increase her impact during teamfights. This is because the change where her ultimate will refresh as long as she gets takedowns in a fight will make her extremely viable in sustained battles that have become a norm after League of Legends' 12.10 patch update.

Thus, it is safe to say that Sivir's rework definitely looks promising, and players will have a lot of fun playing her once the changes are out. These changes will actually make her feel like a proper ADC (an identity that has been missing till now) who can build items like Kraken Slayer and mow down enemies in the late-game with ease.

