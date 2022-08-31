An in-depth guide to Fiora in League of Legends season 12

Fiora is arguably one of the most explosive top laners in League of Legends. Her fighting prowess, alongside her scaling, makes her a force to be reckoned with.

Fiora is a champion who excels quite well in the side lanes. She can push waves and pressure the opposing team to rush towards towers, thereby creating space for the rest of the team. This is one of the key reasons professional players like her a lot.

She does require a lot of skill to master, but the rewards are worth the effort. Therefore, a brief guide to Fiora has been provided in this article, so that new players can start playing with her and build their skills before reaching higher ranks.

Runes, item build, and gameplay guide to Fiora in League of Legends season 12

Before moving on with the guide, it is vital to provide an overall view of Fiora in League of Legends. As mentioned previously, she is extremely strong and is one of the best split-pushing champions in the game.

It is very difficult to fight Fiora in the late-game as she hits like a truck and can take down most champions with just a few hits. She also has a skill that can counter any form of projectiles (stuns or skills), which means trying to use brute force in a one-versus-one scenario is pointless.

Her self-sustain is also quite good as she has a dash which helps her get out of sticky situations. Apart from that, if she casts her ultimate and defeats an enemy, she can heal up, which is crucial in head-to-head combat.

However, she has a few weaknesses as well, which can often become problematic in the game. Fiora does not do well in an all-out 5v5 teamfight as her kit is more single-target focussed. Apart from that, in the early-game, she can struggle quite a lot against ranged champions.

She also has trouble against champions like Renekton, who can put a lot of early game pressure. Apart from that, if enemies freeze lanes, then Fiora finds it hard to walk up and farm.

Runes

Rune Path for Fiora (Image via League of Legends)

Primary Rune (Precision): Press the Attack, Triumph, Legend: Alacrity, Last Stand

Secondary Rune (Resolve): Bone Plating, Unflinching

Fiora is a powerful fighter, which means that her runes are chosen to provide her with as much advantage as possible in a one-versus-one scenario. Pressing the attack provides her with adaptive damage and also makes enemies vulnerable for six seconds.

Her secondary runes provide Fiora with sustainability in fights and enhance her overall Tenacity (reduces the impact of crowd control abilities).

Item Build

The item build for Fiora in League of Legends season 12 is as follows:

Divine Sunderer

Hullbreaker

Ravenous Hydra

Death's Dance

Maw of Malmortius

Plated Steelcaps

Amongst these, Divine Sunderer and Ravenous Hydra are the two most vital items as they provide Fiora with massive fighting prowess. In fact, she can start fighting as soon as she obtains Divine Sunderer.

Hullbreaker helps her split push very effectively as she can demolish towers in an instant. Lastly, Maw of Malmortius helps her with magic resistance, which can come in handy against champions like Kennen and Ahri.

Gameplay Guide

Fiora is a terrific champion, but she needs a lot of practice to play with. One of the most crucial things that League of Legends players should try to learn is her W ability, which can counter all forms of projectile-based attacks.

This ability will help players to pretty much turn around fights in an instant and also run away from tough situations. However, Fiora's skill ceiling does not end here as players also need to learn to use her passive.

Her passive basically exposes a weak point in the enemy which upon hitting deals added damage. However, this rotates around the champion. This means that positioning in the lane is very crucial.

Lastly, Fiora is a champion who is heavily dependent on wave management. It is therefore recommended that players ensure that the minion waves are not pushing too much towards the enemy turret.

Fiora will be left exposed if that happens, which can massively hurt her item timings in League of Legends.

