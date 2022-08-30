League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split playoffs Round 2: Match schedule, qualified teams, and more

The playoff stages at League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split have officially begun. The first round of the playoffs was quite interesting and had several games with close outcomes.

However, this was only the tip of the iceberg as even more exciting games await fans in Round 2 of the playoffs. This article provides a detailed schedule for Round 2 and lists the qualified teams.

Round 2 of the playoff stage at League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split will more or less determine the four seeds who will be qualifying for Worlds 2022 from Europe. Hence, the stakes are extremely high, and teams will have to put in their best effort.

Everything you need to know about League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split playoffs Round 2

The teams who have qualified for League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split Round 2 are as follows:

G2 Esports

MAD Lions

Rogue

Fnatic

Misfits Gaming

Out of the five teams mentioned above, G2 Esports, MAD Lions and Rogue have already qualified for Worlds 2022. Hence, the remaining spot will be occupied by either Misfits Gaming or Fnatic.

Fortunately, both these teams will clash against each other in Round 2 itself. Therefore, it is safe to say that this match will have the highest stakes out of all the games in the tournament.

In any case, the match schedule for Round 2 of the playoff stages has been provided below:

Match Date Misfits Gaming vs Fnatic (Match 4) September 2 Rogue vs G2 Esports (Match 5) September 3 MAD Lions vs Winner of Match 4 (Match 6) September 5

The first and the third games will be part of the lower bracket. The first match between Misfits and Fnatic will be an elimination match, with the loser getting knocked out.

The winner of that match will face MAD Lions in another elimination game. However, the second match in the table provided above is the upper bracket finals. The winner of this game will directly make it to the grand finals, and the loser will drop down to the lower bracket finals. The second match will be held in Malmo, while the first and the third will be held in the LEC studio.

In any case, as mentioned earlier, the stakes are very high. This is because the lower bracket game between Fnatic and Misfits Gaming will determine who gets the final spot for Worlds 2022.

The teams who reach the finals are the only ones who will be the top two seeds. It is important to remember that in Europe, only the top two seeds will qualify for the main stage of League of Legends Worlds 2022.

The other two seeds will have to take part in the play-in stages and work their way up. A few defeats in the play-in stages can completely ruin the team's chances of playing on the main stage.

Apart from that, directly qualifying for the main event provides the teams with more time to prepare. Hence, even if the teams have locked in spots in Worlds 2022, they will be giving it their all to reach the finals.

League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split will end very close to Worlds 2022, and the teams will need all the time they can get to prepare for it.

