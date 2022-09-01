“I hope to leave a legacy that people will remember”: FlyQuest’s Aphromoo discusses the Support role, his legacy and the current LCS season

Zaqueri “Aphromoo” Black has had a storied career during his time in the LCS. As a professional League of Legends player, he’s been a part of several teams, ranging from TSM to FlyQuest. He has played against many of the best players the LCS has to offer and holds his own. Although he is skilled with several support champions, Aphromoo’s favorites are Blitzcrank and Thresh.

Although he started off as an AD Carry for v8 eSports alongside Muffinqt, before long, he shifted to the role he’s more known for now, a Support player. Playing alongside Doublelift on CLG, they became one of the most popular pairings in the LCS and were known as the “Rush Hour” duo.

Interestingly, Aphromoo has achieved some notable results in the LCS, such as being named MVP, despite Support being an often snubbed role. Aphromoo is almost always a name that comes up in the North American LCS scene when players think of skilled Support players.

In a recent interaction with Sportskeeda Esports, Aphromoo discussed the state of the current LCS season with Jason Parker, as well as the Support role, and the legacy he wants to leave behind after he’s done. While it’s been a rocky season for FlyQuest, they continue to work together and show what they can do in League of Legends.

FlyQuest’s Aphromoo discusses the current season of LCS

Q. First of all, thank you for taking the time! How do you think this season’s updates have treated you and your team?

Aphromoo: So far, this season has been a lot of fun. I thought that the durability patch was very welcoming to me. I prefer to not be one-shot all the time and it made team fighting much more enjoyable.

Q. Are there any misconceptions about the role that the casual League of Legends player gets wrong that they should know for future matches?

Aphromoo: Despite what might be said, Support is the hardest role. To be the best player on your team requires a lot of game knowledge around other roles to be a good support.

Q. On the topic of your role, you’re also one of the few Support players that have achieved an MVP award. What did that mean to you, in the moment?

Aphromoo: Winning MVP was awesome. I was happy that I was able to receive an award for my performance with the team. There was no better feeling than being able to represent my team and receiving that recognition.

Q. When it comes to FlyQuest, you bring years of experience with you. What does your experience in the LCS bring to the younger players on the squad?

Aphromoo: I enjoy bringing my experience to FlyQuest. I want to help the younger players understand decision-making and how to work against tricky situations. I want to help them to understand why a decision was made and why it was the correct decision since I’ve experienced it before. I think it’s important in helping to build up the team’s mental fortitude and discipline.

Q. You’ve had a number of interesting experiences and hype moments through the years. Do any particularly stick out as important to you?

Aphromoo: I’ve been lucky enough to travel to many different events over the years. I have always enjoyed traveling to PAX West/IEM/IPL as those types of events are truly important for the growth of the scene overall.

Q. How has Support itemization changed over the last season or two? How do you feel about the options support players get to utilize in game?

Aphromoo: We get a lot more gold in general, which is nice. I wish there were some better items for melee supports to buy as it’s currently kind of lackluster. Wardstone was really cool, but nowadays, you don’t really make it to level 13 or have the money to buy it unless you’re an Enchanter.

Q. Do you feel that enchanters are too powerful at the moment, especially Yuumi, Lulu, and Seraphine? Do you feel they need more nerfs?

Aphromoo: All of them are very powerful and should be getting nerfed very soon. There’s a reason why you see them all over the place right now. I wish they’d fix up Morgana, though.

Q. What are your thoughts on the ADC meta after the durability update? Do you think playing Support is easier or harder alongside ADCs right now?

Aphromoo: Playing Support is easier in the durability meta. The ADC meta is whatever, it’s a big circle where everything comes and goes. I'm looking forward to seeing how the Nilah release performs.

Q. How do you feel about “Cream Cheese” on the Paramount show, Players? Do you think it’s a fair depiction of an old-school League of Legends player?

Aphromoo: Haven’t seen it.

Q. There are still, to this day, many people who think Support is a boring or useless role. Anything to say to help inspire people to try a new spot on a team?

Aphromoo: Either you love setting your team up for success or you don’t. That’s all there is to it. I find no reason to convince people why the role is good, just go out there and play.

Q. What does the future hold for Aphromoo? What is the legacy you want to leave behind for fans of the LCS?

Aphromoo: I am still fighting for those championships. I hope to leave a legacy that people will remember.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Atul S