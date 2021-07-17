League of Legends LCS Game of the Day: FlyQuest stuns TSM in major upset

Before today's games, TSM only tailed 100 Thieves by one game for the first place spot in the LCS, but FlyQuest decided to pull off the game of the Summer Split. As a result, they shocked the League of Legends community.

FlyQuest didn't really have anything to lose as they sit at the bottom in the LCS, so pulling off some daring moves against TSM wouldn't have cost them much.

Regardless, their strategy paid off as they could defend TSM's fast approach and turn the game around in their favor. With only one drake and a -500 gold deficit, they rallied to win a few key team fights that eventually allowed them to barrel down mid and end the game.

FlyQuest squishes TSM to shock the world as the underdog victors

The game started to look in TSM's favor as they surged ahead and focused on mid-lane priority as Huni won early on Nocturne against Kumo's Irelia. Nocturne's spell shield came in handy against Irelia's stun, allowing Huni to grab a solo kill after chasing down his enemy laner.

Love the Academy team taking the LCS to school. Why is the academy team better than the LCS? Fly Quest need to think about it! — Jerry (@jerry0416183958) July 17, 2021

TSM then rotated to bot lane a few minutes later to 4-man dive Tomo without surrendering a kill. They continued to punish Kumo early on as well, with a hidden bush gank from Spica that got the ball rolling for the next bit of the game.

At 15 minutes, TSM held a firm 3k gold lead while having a drake and 3-kill advantage as Lost took the game's first tower. Like many games before, TSM opened the playbook to close the game out, but a risky ult from Huni onto Triple in the enemy jungle allowed FlyQuest to drop the Herald and apply pressure in the mid lane.

Three minutes later, FLY decided to gamble with their temporary momentum and dove PowerOfEvil at the top lane tier 2 tower, but TSM used their discipline and clever positioning to flank them and take out three FlyQuest members with ease.

@FlyQuest continue their undefeated streak in the #LCS, with a HOT game against @TSM.



TSM had a pretty large lead, with PoE’s Ryze dancing circles around Triple’s LB and Nxi’s LeeSin for the early game, but the FLY squad really pulled it through to end this banger of a game! GG! — Ben Philbin (@bonphilbin) July 16, 2021

TSM set up their baron shortly after FLY massively overextended their stay and retook control of the game with a 2-6 kill lead. Simultaneously, the latter took their only drake of the match but was forced to turtle against TSM's onslaught.

Instead of a 1-3-1 approach, TSM sent four members to the top lane for a push, leaving Huni alone in mid against Tomo's Xayah. TSM closed in on the top lane tower and inhibitor inside FlyQuest's base, but in mere seconds, the game flipped on its head.

Diamond landed a 3-man knock-up on Rakan for FLY and opened the door for his team to sweep in and win the team fight. Two TSM members dropped in an instant before two more dies as they only grabbed a single kill in the fray.

FlyQuest emerged victorious and only gave TSM two towers during the baron buff. The defending team then chased Huni as TSM's lone survivor from their blue buff to the enemy tier 2 mid-tower before killing him to score an Ace.

Huni and Spica decided they didn't wanna win — Josiah May (@WolfAmongstMen) July 16, 2021

From trailing 2-6 in kills, FLY rallied to nearly even the score at 7-8. Things calmed down until the 25-minute mark, when another team fight broke out after nxi picked Spica with a crafty Lee Sin kick, sending TSM's jungler into the rest of FlyQuest's team.

Huni's teleport didn't arrive in time to save Spica, and he dove in himself to try to continue the fight. However, the three other TSM members retreated, leaving Huni to die before FLY moved on to kill Lost and PowerOfEvil. In less than 15 seconds, FlyQuest won their second team fight 4-0, which gave them the absolute freedom to march down mid-lane and siege the enemy base.

They wasted no time in their efforts, cracking TSM's base open without resistance while all five of FLY's players stood healthy and ready to end the game. SwordArt valiantly attempted to buy time for his team to resurrect and defend the Nexus, diving 1v5 into FlyQuest.

His effort failed as FlyQuest took him down and ended the game 14 seconds later in a flash of aggression and pressure.

wait FLY won?TSM lost? i alt tabbed for 5 min wtf happened #LCS — zPose (@zpose1) July 16, 2021

TSM held the game in the palm of their hands until FlyQuest dominated two straight team fights that enabled them to snipe the game at 26 minutes. The world sat by in shock at FLY's incredible comeback that TSM practically allowed to happen.

This comeback win is up there with G2's throw in the LEC against Misfits a few days back.

Hopefully, this win will give the victors some momentum moving into the next two days of the LCS Week 7 as they look to tackle Evil Geniuses and 100 Thieves. This weekend looked grim for FlyQuest as their schedule gave them three challenging games in a row, but this miraculous win against TSM should turn some heads at the very least.

Edited by Ravi Iyer