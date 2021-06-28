League of Legends LCS Week 4 Day 3 results: North American juggernauts fight each other until the end

A long-anticipated match finally happened at the League of Legends LCS Week 4 when first-placed Team SoloMid met fierce challengers Team Liquid, who were in third place.

The last-placed teams, FlyQuest and Golden Guardians, also had the chance to prove which bottom team is better than the other. This series saw GG pulled out an amazing comeback against FlyQuest.

100 Thieves took care of business against Immortals, ensuring that the LCS teams continue to mangle the standings as some rise while others fall.

League of Legends LCS results after brutal game between TSM and TL

EG's final fight leads them to a victory against DIG

EG mostly got a solo lane diff that game, mixed team fighting overall but Danny had some really good timing on his ins and outs.



Once his laning settles in a bit better, he's going to be special. Kind of this split's Fudge. #LCS — Tim Sevenhuysen (@TimSevenhuysen) June 27, 2021

Dignitas led most of the game in the kill count, reaching +4 at one point. However, Evil Geniuses kept a major gold lead and took 3 of the game's with four drake kills.

EG managed to score a 5-0 ace at 28 minutes while possessing the baron buff, thanks to Impact's Sett and Jizuke's Viego combo. After that, EG pushed right down the middle and ended the game.

100 Thieves wins objective count 17-1 against seventh-place Immortals

100 THIEVES IS CRACKED BRO. @Reapered your brain is massive. Feels so good to finally see #100T so good. #LCS #100Win — Mes (@lItsMesl) June 27, 2021

100 Thieves doubled Immortals kills while also keeping them to a single drake as the only objective conceded. All five of 100T's players performed well and kept IMT at bay, gradually snowballing throughout the game.

IMT's Revenge racked up the most kills for his team at 4 with Irelia, but Ssumday's Gnar showed massive aggression that won nearly every fight.

Two LCS top dogs keep the kill count low in a razor thin match

AND IT ENDS JUST. LIKE. THAT! After a back-and-forth game, our #LCS squad powers through and finishes the week 2-1 and still in First Place! #TSMFTX pic.twitter.com/t2Z67e0Dfw — TSM FTX Report (@tsmreport) June 27, 2021

TSM managed to keep their number 1 spot in the LCS against a powerful TL team, but only by a less than 4k gold lead and two kills. Tactical gave up a questionable death in the early game, allowing Spico his second kill and foundation for his power late game.

TL had to turtle right after TSM took baron before the final push. TSM knocked TL around a little, but Jensen led the charge to make the game extremely close.

Golden Guardians pull a comeback to beat FlyQuest in a kill fest

Though FlyQuest scored 18 kills, beating GG's 17, they lost the game after a 16-7 kill lead. The turn of the tide came when GG beat FlyQuest to elder drake at 36 minutes and then went on to take it along with 3 FlyQuest players.

Afterward, GG took baron, pushed mid, and forced FlyQuest into a turtle situation that they couldn't handle. A proper comeback for the last-placed LCS team carried them to victory on the backs of their objectives and Chime's 100% kill participation.

Cloud 9 tramples Counter Logic Gaming to tie for third place

We are living in C9 Whites world. That’s one win against CLG down. Another to go 👏#LCS — Marn (@JordanMarney28) June 27, 2021

C9 put up another impressive display in the LCS despite surrendering three drakes to CLG. Blaber and Vulcan's presence across the map helped C9 sprint to victory with their high kill participations.

On top of that, Fudge had a great Lee Sin game as Pobelter struggled as Galio.

Edited by Ravi Iyer