Cloud9's Blaber wins the 2021 LCS Spring Split MVP award

The LCS Mid Season Showdown finals are right around the corner, and Cloud9's Robert “Blaber” Huang has officially been named the MVP of 2021's Spring Split.

The 21-year-old North American jungler was one of the most consistent performers in the LCS 2021. He played a crucial role in C9's dominance in the tournament. Blaber had won the 2020 LCS Spring Split's MVP as well after displaying a dominant performance with his team.

Blaber didn't really get a chance to show off his skills on the international scene recently, since last year's mid-season Invitational was called off due to the COVID outbreak. This year turned out to be the perfect opportunity for LCS's most valuable player to showcase himself on the bigger stage.

Blaber wins the LCS Spring 2021 MVP beating Alphari

Blaber has been arguably the best jungler in the North American league this season with his impressive stats of kills, assists, kill share, and first blood.

The Cloud9 star was elected MVP over Team Liquid's top laner Barney "Alphari" Morris, who also had one of the more impressive debut performances as a European import.

There were many great candidates in LCS for the prestigious MVP tag. Alongside Blaber and Alphari, TSM's Heo "Huni" Seung-hoon, C9's Luka "Perkz" Perković, and 100T's Can "Closer" Çelik were also top performers in the tournament's group stage.

Glad I was able to win MVP! Can't wait to smurf on stage this weekend https://t.co/UXjG1hdD4K — C9 Blaber (@blaber) April 9, 2021

The MSI 2021 will be held in Iceland, and Cloud9 will finally have a chance to represent its continent on the international stage. Before anything else, Blaber and his team will have to prove themselves in the LCS 2021 Spring final against Team Liquid or TSM over the weekend.

Finals weekend of the 2021 Mid-Season Showdown, delivered by @Grubhub, begins this Saturday at 12PM PT! #LCS pic.twitter.com/9DW2Sc7NAZ — LCS (@LCSOfficial) April 9, 2021

The stage for the 2021 LCS Spring Split's final showdown is set to begin on Saturday, April 10.