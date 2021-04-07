PENTAKILL band to return at 2021 LCS Mid Season Showdown opening ceremonies

Riot Games officially announced the return of the virtual heavy metal band, PENTAKILL, for the LCS Mid Season Showdown's inaugural ceremonies on April 11th.

The fictional League of Legends-inspired band, PENTAKILL, made their debut in 2014 with their first album, Smite and Ignite. Their second album, II: Grasp of the Undying, was released in 2017, and it topped the charts, gaining over 100 million views on their YouTube channel.

PENTAKILL will perform and debut an exclusive preview of their upcoming song in the 2021 Mid-Season Showdown Finals Opening Ceremony, presented by @Mastercard, this Sunday at 1PM PT / 4PM ET! #LCS



— LCS (@LCSOfficial) April 6, 2021

The band will return to the stage on Sunday, after three years "in the death realm," at the historic Los Angeles Greek Theatre. PENTAKILL will perform and greet fans at the LCS MSS inaugural celebrations with a sneak peek of their upcoming track, which will be launched later this year.

The fictional band will be represented by Norweigian metal vocalist Jørn Lande who will perform live at the Greek Theater this Sunday at 1 pm PST.

PENTAKILL returns to LCS for the MSS inauguration ceremony

The fictional PENTAKILL band featuring Yorick, Karthus, Sona, Mordekaiser, Kayle, and Olaf (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

Who are PENTAKILL?

PENTAKILL is Runeterra’s resident fictional heavy metal band inspired by the League of Legends universe. Their virtual members include the champions - Yorick, Karthus, Sona, Mordekaiser, Kayle, and Olaf. Each of these members has a skin corresponding to their Pentakill alter-ego, which is styled after modern heavy metal music. PENTAKILL's songs are performed by numerous real-life musicians.

Jackson to become first official guitar partner of the LCS

Image via LCS / Jackson

The return of PENTAKILL at the LCS will be in collaboratrion with the brand, Jackson, who will be the first official guitar partner of the League of Legends Championship Series. Further information on the partnership will be revealed throughout the year. Riot stated,

"Jackson® and PENTAKILL will embark on a bespoke and never before seen global collaboration throughout the rest of the year, with unique activations that showcase their instruments’ powerful performance and distinctive style."

Image via Riot Games - LCS

For safety reasons, Riot announced that the ceremonies will have a limited gallery audience but will be telecast live on LCS' official Twitch and YouTube channels.