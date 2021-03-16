Create
League of Legends LCS Spring 2021 Mid-Season Showdown brackets

Image via LCS - League of Legends
Sayantan "BibÖzil" Chowdhury
ANALYST
News
The group stage of the League of Legends LCS Spring 2021 has come to an end, and six North American heavyweights will battle it out in the Mid-Season Showdown (MSS) for silverware.

As the league stable stands after the final round of the group stage, Cloud9 stands at the top with 13 wins, and TSM sealed the second spot with 12 wins. They are followed by Team Liquid, 100 Thieves, Dignitas and Evil Geniuses, sorting out the playoffs' top six spots.

As per the rules of League of Legends Championship Series (LCS), the MSS will follow a double-elimination format where the six teams are segregated into a winners bracket and a losers bracket.

The top four teams Cloud9, TSM, Liquid, and 100T have been seeded into the winners' bracket while the remaining two, Dignitas and Evil Geniuses will compete in the losers bracket.

League of Legends LCS Spring 2021 MSS brackets explained

League of Legends LCS Spring 2021 Group stage standings
There will be a total of eight games in the MSS round between six qualified teams. Each game will be decided based on the Best-of-Five format. The teams have been segregated into two brackets,

  1. Winners Bracket: Cloud9, TSM, Liquid,100T
  2. Losers Bracket: Dignitas, Evil Geniuses
Mid-Season Showdown Format and Fixture breakdown

Round 1

  • Cloud9 VS 100 Thieves - (M1)
  • TSM VS Team Liquid - (M2)
  • Loser of M2 VS Evil Geniuses - (M3)
  • Loser of M1 VS Dignitas - (M4)

Round 2

  • Winner of M1 VS Winner of M2 - (M5)
  • Winner of M3 VS Winner of M4 - (M6)

Semifinal

  • Loser of M5 VS Winner of M6 - (M7)

Final

  • Winner of M5 VS Winner of M7
The League of Legends LCS Champions Trophy (Image via LCS)
The 2021 LCS Mid-Season Showdown starts on March 21 and will conclude with its finals on April 11, 2021. The winner will be crowned the champion of North America and will represent the region at the 2021 League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational.

League of Legends Esports
