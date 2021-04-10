Team Liquid’s Santorin benched for the League of Legends LCS Mid-Season Showdown finals due to poor health

With the League of Legends LCS Mid-Season Showdown finals almost upon us, Team Liquid fans are a bit disheartened by the latest news surrounding the org’s starting line-up.

Team Liquid’s star jungler Lucas "Santorin" Larsen has been benched ahead of today’s face-off against TSM due to health reasons.

In his stead, substitute jungler Jonathan "Armao" Armao will be taking up the jungle role. There will be a lot of pressure on the rookie today as he is making his League of Legends LCS playoffs debut at a very crucial point in Team Liquid’s Spring Split run.

In a recent tweet, Santorin revealed that migraine issues have been making him feel under the weather for the last couple of days. As a result, he will not be able to participate in Team Liquid's League of Legends playoffs run.

Santorin wrote in the tweet:

“Super disappointing to say that I won't be starting tomorrow due to health reasons. I've been dealing with a super intense migraine mixed with a lack of sleep since last Friday and haven't been able to leave my bed for the past two days. I'm hoping I'll feel good enough tomorrow to be able to play, but with my current condition, I can't confidently say I can represent the team in the way that is needed for the B05 and I'm thankful Armao is there to play on my behalf. It's frustrating to potentially miss out on such important games but I'm doing everything I can to hopefully be ready to play the second game onwards tomorrow.”

Armao to step in for Santorin in the Team Liquid League of Legends roster

Although Santorin stated that he might try and play from the second game onwards, the chances of that happening are quite low.

In the League of Legends esports LCS awards, Santorin is the runner-up behind Cloud9’s Robert "Blaber" Huang in Spring Split MVP ratings.

While Santorin sits at 82 points, Blabber has a whopping 139 points, which he has accumulated over the course of the entire Spring split.

This will be Armao's first game ever in the LCS playoffs stage, but this is not the first time he will appear in the league.

Armao had previously played three games for Team Liquid in the initial weeks of the League of Legends LCS Spring Split when Santorin was still dealing with his visa issues. The rookie had averaged an impressive KDA of 7 and helped Team Liquid beat both CLG and Golden Guardians while losing to 100 Thieves.

With Team Liquid set to face off against TSM in the loser’s finals today, all eyes will be on Armao. Fans will be looking forward to seeing if he can help the team win a spot in the League of Legends LCS Grand Finals against Cloud9.