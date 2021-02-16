TSM are making a strong comeback in the League of Legends Championship Series after initial lock-in stage woes

After a shaky start to League of Legends LCS 2021, TSM seems to have suddenly turned things around with four successive wins.

Many fans and analysts had criticized the playing style and strategies of the perennial LCS champions after its initial performances. TSM did not look prepared or in good shape before the recent turnaround.

The sudden change in tide has been a talking point in the League of Legends community over the past few days. The team now looks completely reborn.

No one is sure of the secret inputs fed into the TSM squad by coach Søren "Bjergsen" Bjerg and company.

TSM's Valorant team is performing horribly at the VCT, but its League of Legends team is shaping up well. TSM looks aggressive, strategic, confident, and is winning games with ease.

TSM LCS spring 2021 roster (Image via Riot Games)

Well-known League of Legends streamer and caster Nick "LS" De Cesare seemed to be quite surprised with the unexpected turnaround as well.

No troll but the last 2 TSM games they played are some of the cleanest games shown this year in LCS, but this game right now vs IMT might overall be the cleanest. I have no idea what's going on lol #LCS — LS (@LSXYZ9) February 14, 2021

According to him, after a bad start to this year's LCS, TSM has to buck-up. It has played some of the cleanest games in the tournament so far, especially against Immortals.

Many fans think that the new roster made it difficult for TSM to adjust during the opening phase of the season. With time, the group has developed sharply and started gaining momentum.

Redditor and League of Legends player u/Cheesty had this to say:

Interesting the turnaround from TSM looking like a 9th or 10th place team to having "the cleanest games shown this year in the LCS." Obviously, the team needed time to gel as a new roster but I wonder if this is the TSM we can expect or if they just over-performed.

TSM with potentially the most disappointing Worlds showing ever.



1st ever major region #1 to go 0-6 in groups is something deserving of criticism & they'll get lots of it.



That said, keep it classy & keep the criticism focused on gameplay. Personal attacks have no place here. — Isaac CB (@RiotAzael) October 10, 2020

A disastrous performance at the Worlds last year and losing 0-6 in the group stage had a huge impact on the entire TSM squad. Its management shook up the roster. The North American heavyweights had a lot to prove going into LCS 2021.

Its first two games did not go as per plan, but from match 3, TSM looked unbeatable. Week 2 was completely dominated by TSM.

German mid-laner, Tristan "PowerOfEvil" Schrage, stood out.

PowerOfEvil has been one of the best mid-laners in the League of Legends Championship Series. After the veteran, Bjergsen, retired from playing in October 2020, the German took over mid-lane duty at TSM.

TSM midlaners and winning POTW, a tale as old as time — TSM Report (@tsmreport) February 15, 2021

PowerOfEvil was crucial in helping the squad go on a four-game winning streak at the League of Legends LCS Spring 2021. He was also nominated as the best player of Week 2 in the competition.

A lot of fans think that the team should be given more time before analyzing it further. The new season has just begun, and critics might need more time to comprehend everything.