“I don’t know if you can call them a top-five Valorant team:” 100T Hiko opens up about TSM’s recent VCT performance

Even after their incredible performances during the Valorant Ignition Series Tournaments, TSM has been falling short of expectations.

Their run during the Valorant Champions Tour was lackluster, to say the least. The team has been struggling a lot ever since the new competitive season kicked off.

TSM was once considered the best Valorant team in North America. They were at a constant tussle with Sentinels for the top spot and were the ones who came out on top a majority of the time.

However, ever since Valorant’s Season 2 kicked off, the team has hardly even been considered in the region’s top five. Even TSM’s League of Legends team is doing a whole lot better than the Valorant one after going through a complete roster shuffle.

100Thieves’ captain, Spencer “Hiko” Martin, recently took to his stream to talk about TSM’s recent woes.

Hiko stated:

“I don’t know if you can call them a top-five team. I think they still have the potential to be one of the best teams, but you can’t go out in two open qualifiers back-to-back. This is why the TSM fans are sad right now, because TSM was supposed to be the best team in NA.”

TSM’s recent Valorant woes

I couldn't agree more with what @wyattriver_ had to say recently on @PlatChatPodcast about our new coach, @MatthewCElmore. I appreciate y'all taking the time to discuss our team and I love seeing mCe already getting some recognition for his hard work.https://t.co/tMQywqQWHK — Gen.G Blank (@TooBlank) February 16, 2021

During the first two Valorant Champions Tour qualifiers, TSM was first upset by XSET 2-1 and then by Gen.G with a similar scoreline.

In the first qualifier, TSM had a commanding 13-3 victory in Icebox, only to fall short of expectation in the final map of Split, where they went 15-13 in overtime.

In the second qualifier against Gen.G, TSM was once again forced to overtime on Valorant’s Bind, where they lost the map 13-11 and lost the series as a result.

Both upsets were quite frustrating for the TSM faithful, and fans can only hope that the squad finally starts to turn things around.