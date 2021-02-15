Valorant Challengers 2 North America Week 2 teams and schedule

The open qualifiers of the Valorant Challengers 2 NA ended yesterday, and the final eight teams competing in the upcoming Week 2 of the challengers have been finalized.
These top eight teams in North America are competing amongst each other to secure a place in the upcoming Valorant Masters, scheduled for March.
Valorant Challengers 2 teams and schedule
Only eight teams qualified from the pool of all the NA teams competing in the open qualifiers for a spot in the second week of the Valorant Challengers in the North America region.
The names in the list come as no surprise, as they are some of the best teams that the region has to offer.
The eight teams qualified for the second week are:
- Sentinels
- Immortals
- Luminosity
- XSET
- Team Envy
- 100 Thieves
- Gen.G
- FaZe Clan
Week 2 of the Valorant Challengers 2 is scheduled to begin on February 19th. The teams will be competing in a double-elimination bracket similar to the Challengers 1.
The dual bracket format for Week 2 is:
The top four teams from this bracket will qualify directly for the upcoming Valorant Masters, while the bottom four teams will be competing in the closed qualifiers for a place in the tournament.
Sentinels and Immortals enter the tournament with high hopes as they competed against each other in the Challengers 1 final.
Immortals will be looking for a chance to go head-to-head once again to exact revenge for the humiliating defeat to Sentinels last time out. Other teams entering this tournament will look to cement a name in the upcoming competitions.
The Valorant Champions Tour 2021 format has been constructed in the most comprehensible way possible. It is extremely similar to a pyramid-like structure.
The base is the ongoing Challengers, where teams compete to move to the next step of the Valorant Masters. These sides compete for an eventual slot in the Valorant Champions held at the end of 2021.Published 15 Feb 2021, 14:52 IST