Valorant Champions Tour NA closed qualifiers scores and standings

VCT's closed qualifiers stage one of Valorant for the North America region starts today and will run till February 7.

All the teams are fighting for an eventual slot in the Valorant MASTERS. The Valorant MASTERS will pay the way for a spot in the Valorant CHAMPIONS. Four teams from stage one will qualify for Valorant Challengers stage two.

Two separate streams are going on. A stream will be happening in the Valorant official Twitch channel, while a regional stream will be available on the Nerd Street Gamers channel.

Valorant Champions Tour stage 1 schedule

The times are yet to be revealed for all the matches, but the dates have been confirmed.

VCT Stage 1 NA Schedule:

Challengers 1 date: February 4-7.

The eight teams participating in the qualifiers are Immortals, Gen.G, Envy, Luminosity, Sentinels, NRG, Andbox, and XSET.

Day 1:

Four Upper bracket quarterfinal matches were held. Immortals, Gen.G, Envy, and Luminosity qualified for the second-day games.

The losing teams competed against each other in the Lower Bracket round 1. Team XSET beat NRG and Sentinels beat Andbox to stay in the game for the next round.

Sentinels, being one of the favorites, were not expected to have any trouble in the upper bracket quarterfinals. However, they barely held ground after their win against Andbox.

Day 2:

Day 2 will start on February 5 with the upper bracket semifinals. Immortals will be facing Gen.G, while Luminosity faces Team Envy. In the lower bracket, Sentinels and XSET will be waiting for the losers of the upper bracket matches.

Day 3:

On Day 3, February 6, the upper bracket final, lower bracket round 3, and lower bracket final shall be held.

Day 4:

Day 4, February 7, will be the last date of stage 1. The grand final shall be held on this day and the winner will qualify for Challengers stage two. Challengers two shall be held from February 18-21.