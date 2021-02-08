Sentinels win Valorant Champions Tour North America Challengers One, crushing Immortals

Valorant Champion Tour North America Challengers just ended in the most spectacular way possible. With a crushing performance, Sentinels defeated Immortals in the grand finals of Valorant NA Challengers One.

Coming out of the upper bracket into the finals in a double-elimination format tournament, Immortals had a 1-0 lead over Sentinels. Despite being at a disadvantage in one game, Sentinels came back and swept Immortals off the slate with three consecutive victories.

Sentinels victory run in Valorant Champions Tour NA Challengers One.

Sentinels had a shaky start in the beginning. It was shocking to see them get knocked down from the upper bracket right away. On the first day of the closed qualifiers, Sentinels made it to the grand finals after getting knocked down to the lower bracket.

Immortals have shown nothing but class and excellence throughout. The team were on their A-game in Valorant. Winning straight 10 Bo3 series to enter the grand finals is no small feat. They have powered their way through the entire duration of open and closed qualifiers.

However, Immortal's statistics did not waver Sentinels. Delivering their best despite being 1-0, Sentinels powered into the second game and scored 13-3 in Split.

In the third game, Sentinels showed no sign of weakness. Even after Immortals made a late comeback into the game, the score settled to a 13-8 in Bind. With that, Sentinels secured a 2-1 lead over Immortals.

With the newest additions of Nicholas "NaturE" Garrison and Rhett "Kehmicals" Lynch just weeks before the qualifiers, Sentinels won every single game in Bind. In addition to this firepower, the exceptional plays by Michael "dapr" Gulino getting 19 kills in the first map, kept the momentum going for Sentinels.

For the third and final game, Sentinels took advantage of Immortals' already broken morale and won in Icebox with a scorecard of 13-4. Sentinels are the winners of Valorant Champions Tour NA Challengers ONE, earning $20,000 prize money.

Sentinels are one step ahead of other teams in competing for the Valorant World Champion title with this victory.