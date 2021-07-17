League of Legends LCS Week 7 Day 1 results: FlyQuest overcome TSM for an upset win in under 30 minutes

The first day of Week 7 might as well be branded as the day of upsets as four bottom-half LCS teams dismantled the predicted winners that all sit within a few games of first place.

FlyQuest pulled off a miracle and gutted TSM with two key team fight victories, and 100 Thieves couldn't get rolling against Team Dignitas with a monstrous Kayn in the jungle.

C9 fell to Immortals to push out the third LCS upset of the day in a major kill fest after a brutal game. To return things to normal, Team Liquid beat down on CLG, who continue to lose game after game.

Evil Geniuses were victims of upset number 4 on the first day of the LCS Week 7 as Golden Guardians soared on the backs of Stixxay and Ablazeolive.

IMT and C9 battle it out in a slugfest

Nah i get it now, C9 inting on purpose to IMT to diminish FLY's chance of making it to the LCS Championships cuz C9 scared as shit of FLY's new lineup #5head — Lem1ll1onNA (@Lem1ll1onN) July 16, 2021

As Immortals and C9 clashed, they collectively produced 44 kills, 20 to C9 and 24 to IMT. The game bounced back and forth, but IMT held the highest kill lead at 7. They pulled away from C9 initially as they took three of the first four drakes in the game.

A crucial mid-lane team fight around 40 minutes decided this LCS game as IMT knocked out four C9 members while keeping all of theirs alive. Both sides fought neck and neck throughout the game, leaving one final fight to decide the victor.

FlyQuest usurp TSM in a 26-minute victory

@FlyQuest continue their undefeated streak in the #LCS, with a HOT game against @TSM.



TSM had a pretty large lead, with PoE’s Ryze dancing circles around Triple’s LB and Nxi’s LeeSin for the early game, but the FLY squad really pulled it through to end this banger of a game! GG! — Ben Philbin (@bonphilbin) July 16, 2021

TSM looked solid in the first 15 minutes of the game as they pushed FLY around with some hyper aggression in all lanes. They lept out to a 2-6 kill lead and took an early baron before looking to siege FlyQuest's base to put the game in the books.

However, FlyQuest slaughtered TSM in two team fights back-to-back and marched down the mid-lane to end the LCS game before anyone watching could comprehend what happened. Huni and Spica arguably threw in the last fights with some daring positioning that led to their team's downfall.

DIG throttles 100T to keep the underdog train rolling

lol wtf is DIG they look different this week... #LCS — MAiKO (マイコ) ! (@chuiimaiko) July 17, 2021

100T couldn't stop Akaadian's Kayn from saving their lives in any aspect as DIG's jungle finished deathless with six of his teams' 13 kills in their LCS game today. 100T only grabbed three kills for themselves the entire game on top of one tower as their only objective.

DIG came to play against the LCS top dog, beating them at every instance. 100 Thieves has lost three of their last four games, including a brutal upset loss to Evil Geniuses and Golden Guardians. They will look to reset themselves against TL tomorrow and FLY on Sunday.

TL defends the top-half teams in a win against CLG

We won against CLG but it felt like we



became the best team in #LCS — Yongin Jo (@TLCoreJJ) July 17, 2021

CLG has underperformed for the last while now, and they looked rather unimpressive against TL today. They couldn't take a single objective as TL swept in that category, but they did manage to pick up eight kills to match their opponent's 17.

Jensen and Alphari went to work as they combined for nine kills on four deaths that allowed their team to manhandle CLG across the board. It's uncertain if CLG will be able to pick themselves up after a disappointing LCS Summer Split where they've lost eight of their last nine games.

Golden Guardians shred Evil Geniuses behind Stixxay's Kalista

GG top off a day of upsets in the LCS by beating EG and ending their 8 game win streak! #LCS https://t.co/ULC7Eq6M3m — League Report (@LeagueReport_) July 17, 2021

Rightfully earning the Player of the Game title, Stixxay boosted GG's status on the LCS leaderboard after a perfect Kalista game where he racked up eight kills and 12 assists without dying. After winning eight games in a row, EG couldn't continue the hot streak that's elevated them to tying C9 for fourth place after the Week 5 rematch.

Ablazeolive enabled GG's early lead with a dominating presence in the mid-lane against Jiizuke's Lucian despite giving up first blood. Danny attempted to take Syndra in the bot lane as an APC, but GG handled it with ease to race to victory.

