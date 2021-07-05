League of Legends LCS Week 5 Day 3 results: TSM defend second-place against a game C9

As the matches lined up for the final day of Week 5 in the LCS, nearly every game fell in favor of the predicted winner. 100 Thieves rolled over a weak CLG, and TL stomped FLY into the dirt, acquiring 6x their opponent's kills.

C9 looked to even the score with TSM in a fight for second place in the LCS, but the latter rallied and rightfully kept their spot. EG took care of business against a feisty GG team that racked up kills, and IMT took the only upset of the LCS day by surging past DIG.

League of Legends LCS results after TSM puts C9 in their place with an uncommon Viktor pick

Evil Geniuses and Golden Guardians partake in kill fest with Impact's Akali top

First 3-0 week of LCS! Time for one of those potw models for EG Danny? @LCSOfficial — Peter Dun (@pcdv8r) July 4, 2021

Between both teams, 39 kills were scored in this LCS game, with Svenskeren taking the most of anyone with 8. Though GG grabbed 17 kills to compete with EG's 21, they couldn't utilize the time effectively aside from their three drakes.

Impact pulled an interesting pick by taking Akali to the top lane instead of letting Jiizuke take her mid where she's usually seen. Ablazeolive managed to obtain more kills than deaths, but the rest of his team fell under par and succumbed to EG's power.

100 Thieves hand CLG another loss in a one-sided game to finish 3-0 in Week 5

We got em 😁😎 3-0 lets go baby #100Win #LCS — 100T Ssumday (@Ssumday) July 4, 2021

3 of 100T's members finished deathless against CLG, including Closer, who finished with 12 takedowns from the team's 14 kills. Closer also helped his team take the lion's share of objectives, winning the count 18-2 with CLG taking a single tower and drake.

100 Thieves proved that they didn't need multiple barons and elders to close out a game, even if they claimed victory from a bottom-ranked team. They looked a little more poised than their long game against TL on Day 1.

TSM's PowerOfEvil brings out Viktor against PERKZ's Azir to bring home an LCS win

The battle for second place saw TSM and C9 clash, where Lost's Kalista snowballed to take control of the game. TSM took won the objective count by a landslide with a score of 23, including 6 drakes and 3 barons.

C9 didn't make it easy for TSM to run away with the game, but they couldn't withstand the assault forever. C9's momentum from yesterday's win simmered as TSM took another victory.

TL slaughters FLY in a 25 minute game behind Tactical's powerful Xayah

“It should’ve been a 20 minute game” - @ProphetCrumbz



TL take the win over Flyquest! #TLwin #LCS — Ben Philbin (@bonphilbin) July 5, 2021

While it was expected for TL to take this LCS game without much resistance, FLY might as well have not even shown up to compete. In the final minute, TL hunted for extra kills instead of the exposed nexus, adding insult to injury in this blowout.

Tactical surged to a powerful 8-0-6 before dying in the last seconds of the game. FLY managed to snag a lone tower and drake, but only three kills compared to TL's 18.

IMT pulls off the minor upset against DIG right above them in the LCS standings

Over a 3k gold lead for @Immortals approaching 10 minutes. Great early game calls from IMT to shut down the aggression from DIG here in the last game of the day for #LCS! — Ben Philbin (@bonphilbin) July 5, 2021

Despite Neo's impressive Kalista game, taking 8 of his team's 13 kills, Immortals grabbed the victory by taking most of the game's objectives. They led the entire game in kills and continued to war with DIG as a cohesive unit.

DIG attempted to contest a baron play at 29 minutes, but IMT took it too quickly and scored a 5-0 ace that opened the door for the game's end. IMT sat in the driver's seat for the entire 30 minutes and closed the gap between them and DIG in the LCS.

Edited by Ravi Iyer