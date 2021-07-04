League of Legends LCS Week 5 Day 2 results: Yone makes an appearance for C9 as they defend third place from TL

The second day of Week 5 in the LCS lacked the closely matched games aside from TL challenging C9 in the battle for third place. TSM handled seventh-place IMT and EG made sure CLG wouldn't rise any further in the LCS standings.

100T received a better game from second-to-last-place FLY as they won by less than the predicted margin. Before that, DIG and GG mirrored each others stats, except for kills, which DIG nearly doubled.

League of Legends LCS results after PERKZ unbenches Yone against Jensen's Azir

TSM drills IMT in a one-sided game

TSM played with poise as they only let IMT secure four kills throughout the entire game to rival their 16. Lost and PowerOfEvil put on an impressive game against a weaker opponent to carry their team to victory.

TSM also finished with a clean objective score in this LCS game by taking every drake, baron, tower, and inhibitor without surrending any to IMT. It wasn't hard for TSM to put this one in the books, and they displayed why they deserve to be in the running for LCS Summer champion.

CLG continues to disappoint with loss against EG

I know man. Once a proud top tier org in the #LCS, CLG is now just fodder for top teams to rebound off of when they are in a rough patch. — TG|Bert #LightningInFour (@tgbert) July 3, 2021

The second LCS game of day 2 quickly escaped CLG after EG's Danny racked up nine kills and five assists without a single death. Impact took the beating of the day with seven of his team's eight deaths, a rare occasion for the EG top laner.

His sacrifice never went in vain as EG managed to capitalize on nearly every situation. Aside from eight kills, EG only allowed two towers and one drake to fall through the cracks.

C9 PERKZ brings out Yone as they defend their spot from TL

C9 just running through the TL lineup here. Massive teamfight to secure drake and baron for C9! #LCS https://t.co/D0xk3ZJwG8 — Ben Philbin (@bonphilbin) July 3, 2021

The Yone pick on the C9 side caused some excitement from the fans as he isn't picked frequently in the 2021 LCS. TL's downfall came from their top laner as Jenkins finished 0-6-0 on Nocturne.

Three C9 members survived the entire game as TL only grabbed two kills throughout to compete with their opponent's 15. They scraped two of the five drakes, but it wasn't enough to keep C9 from taking the game in a dominating performance.

DIG keeps last-place GG at the bottom in a close objective game

Me trusting Golden Guardians to win today... #LCS pic.twitter.com/6qn8A10Esu — Mark Horner (@MuckHorner) July 4, 2021

While DIG scored 20 kills to GG's 11, they couldn't seem to handily win the objective game tied with two drakes, one baron, and one inhibitor. DIG topped their opponent by taking eight towers, but GG still managed to destroy seven of theirs.

Akaadian played the better game in the jungle against Iconic's Diana, allowing other lanes to apply pressure. FakeGod also proved how strong Renekton is after the slash-n-dash croc saw some poor performances.

100T puts FLY in their place despite giving up more kills than they'd like

Put another one in the W column! #100WIN



Clinical work by the #LCS team to bring it home and keep the streak rolling. 💪 pic.twitter.com/jbd2SBIJ8g — 100 Thieves Esports (@100T_Esports) July 4, 2021

After a strong win yesterday, 100T won every category of this LCS game, especially the objective count with a commanding score of 21 to FLY's 4. FLY turtled for a while as 100T needed to take an inhibitor twice before surging their base.

100T's Closer finished with a deathless score of 4-0-6 while FBI claimed 13 takedowns from the team's 14 kills. It's safe to say that 100T would have liked to win by a larger margin and it's clear that they need to patch up some areas.

Edited by Srijan Sen