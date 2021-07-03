League of Legends LCS Week 5 Day 1 results: TL and 100T clash in the game of the day

A few good games played out in the LCS on July 2nd, with the best matchup placing 100 Thieves and Team Liquid together. Both teams are battling for the top spot in the LCS, with TL being two wins behind before today's match.

EG made sure that FlyQuest couldn't pull an upset while TSM let Dignitas blow by them. C9 locked up their game with PERKZ's handy skills on Akali, and Golden Guardians started with an early lead over CLG.

League of Legends LCS results after brutal head-to-head between 100 Thieves and Team Liquid

100T keeps first spot in LCS by silencing TL

100T being the best team is LCS is actually hypers. FBI and Huhi has to be the most improved bot lane in a very long time. Nice to see that 3/5 of a roster who almost made it to worlds stuck together to become the best team. Hope they make worlds — Jordan Conrad (@IW4MF_JRad) July 3, 2021

The Rift Herald fight at 10 minutes set the pace for the game after 100T scored five kills and the objective without surrendering any deaths. Ssumday went on a roll with Gwen after picking up two kills in that fight, finishing the game at a strong 9-3-3.

100T continued to stack objectives, taking six total drakes, two of them elder, and a baron. Their vision score fell on par with that of a highly skilled and coordinated professional team, ultimately aiding in victory with the landslide objective count.

EG keeps FLY at the bottom of the LCS standings

EG stock going up with how they are playing. Looking like a top 3 team atm in LCS. — Wilkohn (@wilkohn) July 3, 2021

Though Evil Geniuses sat in 5th place in the LCS at 16-14 prior to today's game, they still dominated FlyQuest and looked clean while doing it. EG tripled FLY's kills, winning 18-6 in that category while scoring 19 objectives to FLY's 2.

EG's Impact continues to reign as one of the best top laners in the LCS with his presence and smart teleports. EG barely let FlyQuest breathe at any point in the game, with Svenskeren's map control being great as well.

Team SoloMid gets stunned by Dignitas

Great early game -> picking up the Win. @Akaadian 's Xin Zhao was a big part of @dignitas taking down @TSM #LCS pic.twitter.com/B2HzJbVJFn — LoLEsports Stats (@LoLEsportsStats) July 3, 2021

TSM, who tied for first place in the LCS, was expected to beat Dignitas by a healthy margin. The underdog prevailed, however, with the help of their strong team comp and early picked kills.

DIG's Akaadian played a great game and pressured all lanes while participating in 8 of the team's 11 kills. TSM showed some sloppy play by giving DIG several kills, slowly slipping away as the game progressed.

C9 cuts through IMT via PERKZ

C9 aren't "back" yet but some of the pieces are coming together. They're on the path. #LCS — Tim Sevenhuysen (@TimSevenhuysen) July 3, 2021

IMT's lack of frontline, aside from Nautilus, hurt them as the game progressed. PERKZ shred through their team on Akali, picking up an insane 1v3 kill near 15 minutes.

Every situation that IMT tried to force turned against them as C9 capitalized. IMT picked a squishy team comp that relied too heavily on the Nautilus that C9 knocked around

Golden Guardians smashes CLG in 28-minute game

@GoldenGuardians takes a very one-sided game against CLG to close out #LCS for the day! — Ben Philbin (@bonphilbin) July 3, 2021

Last-placed Golden Guardians showed up to play against CLG as Ablazeolives' Leblanc snowballs to an unstoppable level. GG stacked 18 kills against CLG's 3, with Leblanc cruising through at 8-0-7.

Pobelter couldn't do much in this LCS match, finishing without a kill and five deaths. Chime pulled out a Rell in the bot lane that hasn't been seen in a while that aided the quick victory.

Edited by Ravi Iyer