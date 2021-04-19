100 Thieves sign 4-time League of Legends LCS Coach of the Split Reapered

100 Thieves will be making significant changes to their League of Legends line-up heading into the LCS Summer Split.

Former Cloud9 head coach and four-time LCS Coach of the Split, Bok ‘Reapered’ Han-gyu, will be joining the 100 Thieves League of Legends roster as a replacement for Anthony ‘Zikz’ Gray.

Reapered is, by far, one of the more successful coaches in the LCS and was instrumental in Cloud9's dominant run in the Spring Split of 2020.

However, after failing to qualify for Worlds during the summer, he parted ways with the organization, having been with them for four long years.

Cloud9 had announced in a tweet at the time:

Cloud9 have been one of the most consistent LCS teams when it comes to the League of Legends world championship. They often made it out of the group stages and sometimes even managed to upset teams who were clearly the favorites going into the match-up against them.

Reapered was instrumental in much of Cloud9’s success and will be bringing his expertise to 100 Thieves starting this summer.

Reapered joins the 100 Thieves League of Legends roster

In a recent announcement, the esports organization 100 Thieves announced that they would be bringing in Reapered as the new head coach for their League of Legends roster.

Their tweet read:

“Welcome @Reapered as our LCS Head Coach! A previous LCK Champion, Reapered started his coaching career in 2015 and has coached across China & NA. He holds an LCS Championship with 5x Worlds appearances. Excited to build our team with him as we approach Worlds this year. #100T”

Even after making a great start to the League of Legends LCS 2021 Spring Split, 100 Thieves were unable to make it all the way to the grand finals of the Mid-Season Showdown. They went 11-7 in the regular season, just to be knocked out by TSM 3-1 during the playoffs.

With Reapered now by their side, 100 Thieves will be looking to make it all the way to Worlds this season, as their new head coach already has 5 international appearances under his belt; 4 for C9 and 1 for EDG.

100 Thieves will head into League of Legends 2021 LCS Summer Split with the following roster.

Kim ‘Ssumday‘ Chan-ho

Can ‘Closer‘ Çelik

Tommy ‘ry0ma‘ Le

Ian Victor ‘FBI‘ Huang

Choi ‘Huhi‘ Jae-hyun

Bok ‘Reapered‘ Han-gyu (Coach)