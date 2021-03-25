Cloud9's Perkz is not happy with the League of Legends LCS playoffs schedule and format 

After the signing of Luka “Perkz” Perković, Cloud9 have looked unstoppable in the League of Legends LCS Spring Split 2021.

He is often the difference-maker for the team and has helped the roster finish first in the regular season, automatically propelling them to the Mid-Season Showdown.

Although Cloud9 are one win away from booking their seats in the grand finals, North American League of Legends fans are sure that with Perkz's current form, it will be very difficult to stop the roster from winning it all.

It wasn't easy to choose a Player of the Series today with how well all of @Cloud9 played, but @C9Perkz was a playmaker all series long! #LCS pic.twitter.com/PG1Fz9qDiZ — LCS (@LCSOfficial) March 21, 2021

In Cloud9’s first game of League of Legends LCS playoffs Mid-Season Showdown, the line-up clean-swept 100 Thieves, with Perkz receiving the majority of the votes for Player of the Series.

The European import has been one of the best mid laners in the region so far. His mechanics and macro decision-making are what set him apart from the rest of his contemporaries.

However, though the North American League of Legends community is celebrating Perkz’s success in the Cloud9 line-up, the player himself is not happy with how the LCS schedule and format is set.

In a recent interview with Travis Gafford, Perkz stated that the LCS "is a horrible experience" for a pro player.

The League of Legends LCS playoffs schedule is not ideal

To those unaware, the League of Legends LCS Spring playoffs started much earlier than the other regions.

The LEC is yet to begin with their playoff run this weekend. Meanwhile, the LPL and the LCK have still not completed their regular split and are yet to decide who will be moving on to the next stage of the competition.

This means that while the LEC, LPL and the LCK get to play on patch 11.6 during their playoffs run, the LCS is stuck on 11.5 until the grand finals are done and dusted.

Moreover, Cloud9’s win against 100T in Week 1 of the League of Legends LCS Spring playoffs means that they will have to wait two weeks and allow for the lower bracket games to finish before they can make an appearance on the competitive stage.

In the interview with Travis Gafford, Perkz criticized both these issues. He said:

“It doesn’t make a lot of sense that we are the only region in the world that’s playing playoffs on the 11.5 patch and not the 11.6 patch. We are going to be a bit behind heading into MSI, whatever team takes it.”

Perkz’s concerns are quite valid, and this delayed access to patch 11.6 on the professional stage means that the winner of the split’s grand finals will be heading into the League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational a bit behind.

Perkz feels that this is not exactly fair when the competitive fairness of the MOBA is taken into consideration.