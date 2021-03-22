Cloud9 clean sweeps 100 Thieves to kick off 2021 LCS Mid-Season Showdown run

After outclassing 100 Thieves in every role, Cloud9 has begun their 2021 LCS Mid-Season Showdown run with a perfect 3-0 sweep.

Two North American League of Legends heavyweights put on a series that showcased full-packed action, unique draft picks, and further expounded team identities moving into the rest of the inaugural MSS of the League of Legends LCS.

Heading into the weekend, many League of Legends fans, casters, and analysts named Cloud9 as the obvious favorites for not only this series but for the entire MSS playoffs.

The LCS Lock in finalists finished their regular season with a 13-5 record, defeating 100T in both matchups during the split.

One final fight and @Cloud9 clean up the 3-0 victory in the 2021 Mid-Season Showdown delivered by @Grubhub! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/UqbwzySvyb — LCS (@LCSOfficial) March 21, 2021

The series was a joy to watch for the C9 fans as the players gave their best for a stunning display of League of Legends play.

Whether it was Robert "Blaber" Huang's unreal jungle pathing and ganks or Luka "Perkz" Perkovic's fantastic Orianna and Yone showcase, the team flourished as the games proceeded.

Though Cloud9 came into the MSS series as favorites, fans did not expect this type of exceptional domination from the LCS Lock in runners-up. They outplayed 100T in every role in all three games.

It wasn't easy to choose a Player of the Series today with how well all of @Cloud9 played, but @C9Perkz was a playmaker all series long! #LCS pic.twitter.com/PG1Fz9qDiZ — LCS (@LCSOfficial) March 21, 2021

But the players were supposedly confident enough from the very first minute of the series. Perkz, the C9 mid laner, in a post-game interview with Gabriella "LeTigress" Devia-Allen on the LCS broadcast, said:

"It went pretty much as I expected it to go. Anything but a 3-0 would have been a disappointment for us."

With this defeat, 100 Thieves slipped off to the LCS losers' bracket, where they will have to fight to survive next week against Dignitas. TSM, who went down to the losers' bracket after losing to TL yesterday, will have to do the same against Evil Geniuses.

The winners of these two matches will play each other in the LCS MSS Round 2, and the team that survives will face off against the loser of TLvC9.

On the other hand, Cloud 9 and Team Liquid are now the only teams left in the 2021 LCS MSS with double-elimination privileges. The two teams will face each other in two weeks in the second round of the winners' bracket, in a rematch of the 2021 LCS Lock In final, where the latter won 3-2.