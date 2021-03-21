Iceland volcano eruption can jeopardize Riot’s plan for Valorant Champions Tour and League of Legends MSI

The League of Legends and Valorant community ran into some disappointing news today when a volcano erupted 20 miles south of Reykjavík, Iceland.

To those unaware, Reykjavík was the location chosen by Riot Games to host its League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational and the Valorant Champions Tour Stage Two Master. Both events were scheduled for May.

The volcano erupted in Fagradalsfjall, located 20 miles north of the Keflavik International Airport. According to DW, the airport has halted its operations in light of the natural disaster.

According to the Icelandic Meteorological Office, the volcanic eruption in Fagradalsfjall was preceded by earthquakes.

These tremors were localized to the Reykjanes peninsula for the past few weeks, which indicated clear signs of significant seismic activity in the region.

Riot may have to postpone their plans for Valorant Champions Tour and League of Legends MSI

Riot Games is yet to announce any statement on whether it will be postponing its plans for the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 2 Masters and the League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational. It has also not made any statement on whether it will continue with its original plan.

Riot Games had planned to host both its competitions in Reykjavík, Iceland. In light of the recent natural disaster, chances are that it may not go ahead with its original schedule.

Fortunately, the eruption has not yet affected the populated regions of Iceland. If the situation normalizes in the next couple of days, the two events might just go according to the original plan.

The League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational is scheduled to begin on May 6. Valorant, on the other hand, was supposed to have its first LAN event in Iceland with the VCT Masters 2 after the conclusion of the Mid-Season Invitational on May 24.