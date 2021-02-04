LA Teams to watch out for in the Valorant 2021 Champions Tour

With the announcement of the Valorant 2021 Champions Tour, the stage for Valorant esports has been set.

With the First Strike solidifying the position of Valorant as an esport, Riot wishes to capitalize on that momentum. Through a series of regional and international qualifiers and tournaments, Riot is set to organize what could be the biggest gaming endeavor of 2021.

Many teams worldwide are eyeing the ultimate prize - to become Global Champion. But who will come out on top?

LA Valorant teams to keep an eye out for in Champions Tour

Valorant’s Latin America region has two further divisions - North and South. There are several different teams competing in two different regional qualifiers.

Latin America North teams to look out for - Infinity Esports, Arctic Gaming Mexico, LDM Esports, IGNIS Esports, LazerKlan, OG Esports, penguins of the night, Atletica Pro Gaming 9.

Latin America South teams to look out for - Dylema Gaming, Australs, Feint Gaming, Furious Gaming, 9z Team, Rebirth Esports, DKS Esports, Estral Esports.

With all of the aforementioned teams competing, the top 3 from each of the regions are:

Advertisement

Top 3 teams in LATAM North region are: LazerKlan, Infinity Esports, LDM Esports

LazerKlan:

Image Source: Liquipedia

The First Strike Latin America North champions, LazerKlan, are looking to move forward with the success they have achieved.

The organization’s Valorant roster was founded in August of 2020. Their team comprises of Santiago Galvis “Daveeys” Ruiz, Andres Vallejo “HellFull” Muñoz, Harold David “Nous” Martinez Matallana, Juan Diego “Dobsha” Llobregat, Jose Manuel “Caz” Hernandez Nigaglioni and Billy Anthony “0ng0wa” Estrada Reyes(coach).

The team performed extraordinarily, while Dobsha and Daveeys took the top two positions in the statistics table, with 1.68 and 1.71 KDA respectively. The team did not go through any changes, making them even stronger.

Advertisement

Infinity Esports:

Image Source: Liquipedia

Being runners-up in any tournament is no small feat. The First Strike Latin America North runners-up Infinity Esports is still going strong. This is despite the fact that they were only founded in July of 2020.

The organization’s members are Javier “RAINMAKER” Cruz, Juanes “sickLy” Valencia, Alejandro “Alejo” Rocha, Jesús “jfoeN” Taboada, Nolan “nolaN” Martinez, Jose Gabriel “Josegxbo” Quintana and Rodrigo “FR1X“ Vivas(coach).

LDM Esports:

Image Source: Liquipedia

Last but not the least, is LDM Esports, who came out 3rd in the First Strike Latin America North.

Advertisement

The current team members are Omar Israel “Sh0ckwave” Ángel Solís, Julian “BEAST” Lauandos, William “Clarenz” Blanco, Daniel Esteban “Danielesflo” Sánchez Valencia, Alexander “Xander” Lopez and Alan “ddx” Salvati(coach).

Despite having had to swap 2 players and a coach, LDM Esports is still a force to be reckoned with in the LATAM Valorant esports scene.

Top 3 teams in LATAM South region are: DKS Esports, 9z Team, Australs.

DKS Esports:

Image Source: Liquipedia

The runners up of the First Strike Latin America South tournament has completely revamped their team.

The previous roster has been let go entirely and a whole new set of members have been hired.

The new roster of DKS Esports Valorant team is Alvaro Felipe “fenNy” Perez, Nicolas “DOGAO” Gonzales Mayorga, Joaquin Antonio”nazek” Calderón Pacheco, Mauricio Ignacio “KNZY” Cancino Sandoval, Diego Ignacio “Diewitro” Oñate Santana and Ittag Kevin “Rustic0” Escobar Neira.

9z Team:

Image Source: Liquipedia

Advertisement

After securing third position at the First Strike Latin America South, 9z ended the year strong.

Letting go of their coach, the team currently has only 5 members - Gabriel “mizu” González, Bruno “Ar4n” Betanzos, Danilo “UNNSTO” Pilarche, Edgard “Exterminia” Bernales and Cristóbal “L4cer” Chaparro.

Australs:

Image Source: Liquipedia

Even after letting go of the former Valorant roster and making massive changes, the team did not falter. It is still a force to be reckoned with.

The current team roster consists of Benjamín “adverso” Poblete, Francisco “kiNgg” Aravena, Vicente “Tacolilla” Compagnon, Daniel “Closer” Ataco, Marco Eliot “Melser” Machuca Amaro and Nicolás “Near” Gonzalez(coach).