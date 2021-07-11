League of Legends LCS Week 6 Day 2 results: Evil Geniuses thump 100 Thieves behind Danny's Aphelios

Through five weeks of the League of Legends LCS, a gap has formed between the bottom and the top five teams. Evil Geniuses, in fifth place, sat four games behind first-place 100 Thieves before they marched past them to close the distance.

TSM fended off GG's aggression in a close kill game, and FLY won the battle of the losers against CLG. On the other hand, Team Liquid mowed over Immortals, similar to how Cloud 9 dominated Team Dignitas.

League of Legends LCS results after Evil Geniuses stun 100 Thieves in a near blowout

TSM survives last-place Golden Guardians with Huni's underwhelming performance

Back to back days TSM looks SO UNCOMFORTABLE playing 4 melee comps - they're 5k ahead with 2 dragons vs the last place team in the league and it feels like they're losing?????#LCS — Isaac CB (@AzaelOfficial) July 10, 2021

While Huni is regarded as one of the best LCS top laners in the game, today wasn't his day for TSM as he finished the game 0-6-9. He participated in nine of his team's 17 kills but fueled half of GG's kills.

Luckily for TSM, Spica and Lost picked up the slack with a combined 14 kills to carry their team to victory. GG managed to take three of the five drakes, but it wasn't enough to defend against one of the top LCS teams.

TL beats down IMT as Jenkins returns to the top lane

Supposed to be an easier week for @TeamLiquidLoL and they’re making it look that way. Ggwp #TLWIN Hope to see Alphari get a nocturne game in this patch 🤞 #LCS — TL Tony Snakes (@CrawdThe) July 10, 2021

TL didn't allow IMT a single drake in this LCS game as they took five, including one elder. On top of that, they quadrupled IMT's kills 16-4 and won the objective count 18-4.

Tactical finished perfectly on Kalista at 7-0-4 while CoreJJ remained deathless with 14 assists. IMT's Insanisty managed to be the only member of his team to even the kill/death score at two apiece, leaving his team in the dirt as a loss swiftly flew their way.

EG pulls major upset against 100 Thieves

And @EvilGeniuses take the win! Impact had some great ults, but it was @EG_Danny on the Aphelios that ran over 100T through the game! GGWP #LCS https://t.co/puqwuERlpZ — Ben Philbin (@bonphilbin) July 10, 2021

So far in the LCS Summer Split, 100 Thieves has looked like a strong contender for the best North American team with TSM and CLG in the running. After a powerful win against TL last week, 100T dropped the ball as EG ran over them.

100 Thieves only managed to take a single tower and a single drake, leaving EG to win the objective count 16-2. Danny's Aphelios killed 10 100T members, taking half of his team's kills, while Jizuke's Lucien took six of the remaining 10.

C9 prevents DIG from rising above the .500 mark

Cloud 9 vs Dignitas | Week 6 Day 2 S11 LCS Summer 2021 | C9 vs DIG W6D2 Full Game ... https://t.co/bHEwiD6hQA via @YouTube — Epic Skillshot (@EpicSkillshot) July 11, 2021

DIG sought to raise their wins over their losses today, but C9 extinguished their dreams as Zven carried the team with an impressive 9-0-6 score. Fudge also finished deathless on Gnar with 3-0-11 kda.

Akaadian picked up four of his team's seven kills as the other four members lacklusterly performed. DIG destroyed three C9 towers, but they couldn't take any of this LCS game's drakes or barons and found themselves unable to rally.

FlyQuest moves to 2-0 on the weekend with Triple's Leblanc against CLG

What would be a bigger upset today



FLY, an Academy team, beating #LCS superstars CLG



Or CLG, a team famous for beating the top team in the league @ the start of the weekend and then losing to a team in the bottom of the standings the very next day, winning the game



You decide — CLG Beora (@_Beora) July 10, 2021

CLG continues to disappoint and sink into the LCS standings as FLY take control of the game and run away with it. Triple finished with eight kills and 0 deaths in a dominating performance that nuked CLG from every angle.

FLY took four drakes compared to CLG's two, aiding them in staying alive with three ocean drakes. CLG couldn't stop Triple on Leblanc by any means as he ran through them without resistance, and they lost all the momentum they gained from beating TSM yesterday.

Edited by Srijan Sen