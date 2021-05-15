Danny to replace Deftly on the Evil Geniuses League of Legends line-up ahead of LCS 2021 Summer Split

Evil Geniuses will be making a few changes to their League of Legends roster ahead of LCS Summer Split 2021.

The organization will be looking to replace their bot lane, ADC Matthew “Deftly” Chen, with Kyle “Danny” Sakamaki, who was already a part of their amateur roster.

The 17-year-old will be playing his first-ever split in the LCS this summer. Fans of the organization will be looking forward to seeing how well the rookie holds his own against some of the best players that the North American league has to offer.

Evil Geniuses made the announcement in a recent tweet.

Want to know more about our Master Plan for NA League of Legends and our roster changes for Summer Split?



We got you:

As per Evil Geniuses' official website, Greg Kim, Director of Esports, said:

“Entering our second season back in the LCS, we decided to expand our competitive priorities as a League of Legends franchise, and reform our approach to talent development. To do this, we built out additional infrastructure in our coaching systems, re-tooled the direction of our Academy program, and expanded into the amateur scene with EG Prodigies.”

Climbing the ranks at an accelerated pace, @EG_Danny will be our first player promoted from Prodigies to the #LCS as our starting ADC. #LIVEEVIL



Get to know Danny and hear more from @pcdv8r about the change:

“We were delighted to see both of our developmental squads make it to the top six in Proving Grounds, but more importantly, we saw our players make good progress in their growth. Heading into Summer, we look forward to continuing our evolution with some changes to our rosters.”

Danny, who was formerly known by the in-game name Shiro, was a part of the Evil Geniuses Prodigies during the previous split. He was able to help his team achieve the 5th spot in the League of Legends LCS Proving Grounds.

During his games in the competition, Danny was able to show a lot of promise. With the right guidance from existing veterans in the Evil Geniuses League of Legends roster, he will definitely shine on the LCS stage.