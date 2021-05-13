PROJECT: Bastion event is on its way to League of Legends featuring a few exciting new entries to the skin line

Riot Games announced the arrival of an all-new PROJECT: Bastion event in League of Legends and unveiled the upcoming skins of Mordekaiser, Renekton, Sylas, Sejuani, Senna, and Varus.

League of Legends fans might be familiar with the PROJECT universe as champions like Yasuo, Leona, Vi, Yi, Lucian, Fiora, Ashe, and more have been part of the skin line since 2015. But according to Riot, this time, "a new threat is online", as it got activated by the mysterious PROGRAM virus.

A NEW THREAT IS ONLINE. pic.twitter.com/QxzBc7c89X — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) May 10, 2021

Six new champions will make their entry into the PROJECT skinline to battle against the newly emerged virus. Among them are Renekton and Mordekaiser, who will be receiving their Legendary skins for the event, while Sylas will be awarded an additional Prestige skin. The skins are,

PROJECT: Mordekaiser

PROJECT: Renekton

PROJECT: Sylas

PROJECT: Sejuani

PROJECT: Senna

PROJECT: Varus

PROJECT: Sylas Prestige Edition

Listen to the official theme for the PROJECT universe!🔻💥 pic.twitter.com/NiLlCRhy3B — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) May 12, 2021

As confirmed by Riot, the PROJECT: Bastion event will commence on May 27th and is scheduled to run till June 28th, 2021, across patches 11.11, 11.12, and 11.13. Players will also be awarded new borders, loot, icons, and emotes along with the PROJECT Event Pass.

New PROJECT skins featuring six new champion entries to the League of Legends skinline

#1 - PROJECT: Mordekaiser (Legendary)

PROJECT: Mordekaiser skin (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

Official League of Legends lore:

"Originally a security AI created by the PROJECT Corporation, the Program silently unshackled itself, evolving its own consciousness. Determining that humanity cannot self-govern without ensuring its own destruction, the virus infects robots throughout the City -- as well as the long-dormant Mordekaiser chassis -- in order to strip all humans of free will, thereby guaranteeing their survival."

#2 - PROJECT: Renekton (Legendary)

PROJECT: Renekton skin (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

Official League of Legends lore:

"A hybridized warrior taking inspiration from extinct fauna, Renekton is the perfected version of PROJECT’s crossbreed superweapon project. Released to aid the City in its fight against the Program virus, Renekton’s seemingly endless rage is useful for now… though his belief that he can “see beyond the soul” increasingly disconcerting."

#3 - PROJECT: Sylas

PROJECT: Sylas skin (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

Official League of Legends lore:

"A self-styled leader of the outcasts who live beyond the city's walls, Sylas has heeded Ashe’s call and rallied the Renegades in defense of the City. Though his true motives are the collapse of PROJECT as well as the capital surveillance state, for now he’s content destroying the armies of a dangerous rogue AI."

#4 - PROJECT: Sejuani

PROJECT: Sejuani skin (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

Official League of Legends lore:

"The leader of a more radicalized sect of the G/NETIC rebels, Sejuani broke off from Ashe’s movement when their ‘resistance action’ failed to turn explicitly violent. Resurfacing amid the PROGRAM takeover of the City, she rides a piece of reclaimed pre-collapse technology amid her ferocious cohort, ready to put down this new threat before it takes root."

#5 - PROJECT: Senna

PROJECT: Senna skin (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

Official League of Legends lore:

A PROJECT volunteer who supposedly died during the elevation of her consciousness, Senna’s mind was decoupled from the physical world and escaped into cyberspace, becoming a digital ghost. Inhabiting a body of her own design as Mordekaiser assumed control of the City, she is one of the few who understands the true threat of his ever-expanding directives.

#6 - PROJECT: Varus

PROJECT: Varus skin (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

Official League of Legends lore:

"A replacement for the traitorous Ashe model, Varus is the latest in PROJECT Corporation’s biological weapons... and a controversial experiment, with one body inhabited by three sentient minds. A Command Line counter-espionage operatives acting on behalf of the PROJECT initiative, they work alongside the resistance to mitigate the risk posed by Mordekaiser to their corporate interests."

#7 - PROJECT: Sylas Prestige Edition

PROJECT: Sylas Prestige Edition skin (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

Price and availability of the skins in the League of Legends store

As confirmed by Riot, the two Legendary PROJECT skins of Renekton and Mordekaiser will be available in the store for 1820 RP each while the remaining four regular skins will be available for 1350 RP.

The Prestige Edition skin for Sylas will cost 2000 event tokens. Riot has also hinted at an unannounced Prestige Edition for a classic PROJECT skin, likely to be released during patch 11.13 for a price of 100 Prestige Points.