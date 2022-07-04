League of Legends LCS 2022 Summer Split Week 3 Results: EG showcases dominance, 100 Thieves returns to form

The third week of League of Legends LCS 2022 Summer Split has officially concluded. A number of top teams who struggled in the opening weeks appear to have rediscovered their form.

EG (Evil Geniuses) is looking like the best team right now. Meanwhile, 100 Thieves is back on track with dominating victories over both Team Liquid and Immortals.

CLG, on the other hand, ended up having a disappointing week. The team lost both its games after a brilliant start in Weeks 1 and 2.

Cloud9 also had an average week, with one win and one loss to its name.

Results, standings and team overview after League of Legends LCS 2022 Summer Split Week 3

Given below is the points table after League of Legends LCS 2022 Summer Split Week 3:

Team Name Matches Played Wins Losses EG 7 6 1 100 Thieves 7 5 2 Team Liquid 7 5 2 CLG 7 4 3 Cloud9 7 3 4 Golden Guardians 7 3 4 Dignitas 7 2 5 TSM 7 2 5 Immortals 7 1 6

As it stands, EG is the best performing team in League of Legends LCS 2022 Summer Split. It seems the experience that the team gathered during MSI 2022 helped it stand out from the competition.

There were a couple of ups and downs for 100 Thieves during Weeks 1 and 2, but it looks like the team has finally found its footing. Its performance against Team Liquid was particularly impressive.

It is safe to say that 100 Thieves will challenge for the LCS 2022 Summer Split title.

Team Liquid, on the other hand, has been going through a rough patch ever since the Summer Split started. The North American superteam is getting wins against weaker opponents but is struggling against stronger teams.

This is definitely a worrying sign for Team Liquid, who promised to take the North American region to the top.

After massive wins in Weeks 1 and 2, CLG ended up dropping games during Week 3. The team appears to have hit a roadblock, and it will be interesting to see how it deals with its problems going forward.

An important aspect that distinguishes a good team from an average one is its ability to adapt during tough times. The next few weeks will prove if CLG's opening-week performance was simply a fluke or whether the team has actually improved.

Meanwhile, Cloud9 had an average week. The team secured a win against CLG but lost against FlyQuest.

In the current stage, Cloud9 is extremely unpredictable, which is not a good sign. The team's performances are too random, and there is no stability in the way it is handling games.

TSM also had a disastrous week. The team's performances are so bad that it's hard to pinpoint the exact path it should take to turn things around.

Simply replacing one or two players will not suffice, and a complete rebuild might be required for TSM to overturn its fortunes.

In any case, the teams now have a short break as Riot Games is taking a week off until July 10, 2022.

League of Legends LCS 2022 Summer Split will resume on July 17, 2022.

