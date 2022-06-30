League of Legends LCS 2022 Summer Split: July match schedule, current results overview, and more

On June 17, 2022, the League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) Summer Split was officially underway. The first month of the competition was quite interesting as teams had to acclimate and learn the new meta.

But as July gets closer, competition will surely heat up and every squad will be pushing themselves to the limit. Fans may catch some pretty fantastic games throughout the first week of July.

This article offers fans the entire League of Legends LCS match schedule for the month of July. A quick summary of the outcomes for the month of June has also been provided in addition to that.

Match schedule for July at League of Legends LCS 2022 Summer Split

It is vital to first go through the entire July League of Legends LCS 2022 Summer Split match schedule before moving on to the performance review.

July 2

TSM vs. EG

FlyQuest vs. DIG

100T vs. Liquid

Golden Guardians vs. Immortals

CLG vs. C9

July 3

Dignitas vs. TSM

EG vs. Golden Guardians

C9 vs. FlyQuest

Liquid vs. CLG

Immortals vs. 100T

July 16

100T vs. FlyQuest

Dignitas vs. EG

TSM vs. C9

Immortals vs. CLG

Liquid vs. Golden Guardians

July 17

FlyQuest vs. TSM

CLG vs. 100T

EG vs. Liquid

C9 vs. Immortals

Golden Guardians vs. Dignitas

July 23

Dignitas vs. C9

Liquid vs. Immortals

TSM vs. 100T

EG vs. CLG

Golden Guardians vs. FlyQuest

July 24

Liquid vs. CLG

Golden Guardians vs. C9

EG vs. 100T

TSM vs. Immortals

FlyQuest vs. Dignitas

July 30

FlyQuest vs. C9

Dignitas vs. 100T

TSM vs. Liquid

Golden Guardians vs. CLG

EG vs. Immortals

July 31

TSM vs. Golden Guardians

EG vs. FlyQuest

Liquid vs. C9

Immortals vs. 100T

Dignitas vs. CLG

Performance review of teams so far at the League of Legends LCS 2022 Summer Split

This week, CLG once again stole the show as the revitalized squad maintained their dominance with a convincing victory over the winners of the Spring Split, Evil Geniuses. TSM did, however, display their tenacity by defeating Team Liquid, which was certainly an unexpected outcome.

Besides that, after finishing the first week 0-3, Cloud9 now has two wins under its belt and seems to be showing real signs of life. In fact, the player of the week award event went to Robert "Blaber" Huang, Cloud9's jungler, which is sure to boost the team's morale further.

LCS @LCSOfficial Congratulations to @blaber on winning the @MastercardNexus Player of the Week for week 2 of the 2022 #LCS Summer Split! Congratulations to @blaber on winning the @MastercardNexus Player of the Week for week 2 of the 2022 #LCS Summer Split! https://t.co/SAxH8iJPI3

Cloud9 has undoubtedly been through significant hardships over the past few months. Many within the community have questioned the players and the coaching staff as a result of a spate of disappointing performances and bad decisions.

Considering that the League of Legends LCS superteam, Team Liquid, fell short of everyone's expectations, they have begun to receive criticism as well. Although it is not a major issue yet, the team will definitely encounter difficulties if their performance levels do not rise.

Last but not least, TSM is a team that seems to be making a comeback after having one of its worst seasons. Even though the team fell to Golden Guardians, it still managed to defeat Team Liquid, which was a significant win.

It goes without saying that beating a team at the top of the league will help restore the confidence of each player. This one victory, however, won't mean much because TSM still needs to win more games to win back their fans' trust.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far