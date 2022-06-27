League of Legends LCS 2022 Summer Split Week 2 Standings: CLG maintains form, TSM fights back

The second week of the League of Legends LCS 2022 Summer Split has ended. It was another brilliant week with the top teams continuing their brilliant form alongside a few surprises here and there.

CLG once again stole the show this week as the rejuvenated team continued its domination with an emphatic victory over Spring Split champions Evil Geniuses. However, TSM also showcased some fighting spirit with a win over Team Liquid, a result that nobody expected.

Apart from that, Cloud9 seems to be feeling a lot better with two wins under its belt after finishing the first week 0-3.

Results, standings, and team overview after Week 2 of League of Legends LCS 2022 Summer Split

The standings after Week 2 of the League of Legends LCS 2022 Summer Split have been provided in the table below:

Team Name Matches Played Wins Losses CLG 5 4 1 Evil Geniuses 5 4 1 Team Liquid 5 4 1 100 Thieves 5 3 2 Cloud9 5 2 3 Fly Quest 5 2 3 Golden Guardians 5 2 3 TSM 5 2 3 Dignitas 5 1 4 Immortals 5 1 4

Thus, as it stands, CLG and Evil Geniuses are currently the best teams at the League of Legends LCS 2022 Summer Split, with the former having a slight edge. Obviously, both sides have lost one game each, but Evil Geniuses' loss came against CLG.

So technically, CLG is the stronger team right now, though it is always difficult to provide a complete analogy regarding a team's performance in a best-of-one game. Even then, CLG deserves credit, as defeating the League of Legends' LCS 2022 Spring Split champions is no joke.

LCS @LCSOfficial Congratulations to @blaber on winning the @MastercardNexus Player of the Week for week 2 of the 2022 #LCS Summer Split! Congratulations to @blaber on winning the @MastercardNexus Player of the Week for week 2 of the 2022 #LCS Summer Split! https://t.co/SAxH8iJPI3

Team Liquid deserves some criticism as the superteam is unable to perform at the level everyone expects. This is not a problem yet, but if the performance levels do not increase, it will affect the team in the future.

Now, coming to the middle of the pack, Cloud9 seems rejuvenated and looks much better than the past week. After a disastrous Week 1 that ended with a 0-3 scoreline, the team picked up two wins, and its jungler, Blaber, even won the player of the week. This will help Cloud9 a lot in terms of confidence.

There is no doubt that this side has suffered quite a lot in the past few months. There has been a string of poor performances, and several people have doubted the players and the staff regarding various decisions.

Hopefully, the two wins will help bolster Cloud9 to regain form again.

Lastly, TSM is also a team that seems to be fighting back after experiencing one of its worst years. Even though the side lost to Golden Guardians, it managed to pick up a crucial win against Team Liquid.

It goes without saying that defeating one of the top-end teams is something that will help boost the self-confidence of every player once more. However, this one victory will not change much, as TSM needs to pick up more wins under its belt to earn the fans' trust again.

