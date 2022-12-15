"Why are people so happy I have COVID?": Pokimane reacts to 'wholesome' awards on Reddit post about her getting the infectious disease

During a recent stream, Imane "Pokimane" was highly surprised upon finding the type of award given to a post on the Offline TV subreddit about her getting COVID. The Twitch powerhouse was streaming Overwatch 2 when she came across the post and was baffled as to why someone would award the post a 'wholesome' award.

The streamer appeared to be genuinely irked by the development and asked her audience whether people were happy that she had contracted COVID:

"Oh, that's me, with COVID. Why are people so happy I have COVID? What is... why is it wholesome that I have COVID?"

"What the f*ck does that mean?": Pokimane baffled by wholesome awards for post about her contracting COVID

According to her social media posts a couple of days ago, Pokimane has been suffering from COVID-19. As such, she has been irregular with her streaming schedule and has taken to turning off her face cam for the small streams that she has been doing.

About four days ago, the streamer took to her Instagram and alternate Twitter account to post a picture of a coronavirus kit that appeared to be positive. She even mentioned in the post that she had avoided the virus for the last three years.

The photo was widely shared by thousands of fans across social media, including the Offline TV subreddit, where someone had awarded it with a wholesome award. Pokimane did not understand why a person would do that and genuinely asked her audience what the Redditor meant by the award:

"When you come across, what the f*ck does that mean? Can someone explain that to me. I don't actually understand Reddit. What does that mean?"

Many in the audience tried to joke about the situation, with one fan quipping that COVID isn't as common anymore, which might explain the award:

"Because COVID is rare now. Keeping it positive."

(Timestamp 0:53:44)

Others tried to justify the award by other means, with one fan claiming that it was probably a random pick from a pool. Pokimane asked whether the person was lying to make her feel better:

"'Oh, awards are kinda random.' Are they? Or are you just saying that to make me feel better?"

Fan reactions

Most of her fans were joking in chat when the streamer brought up the issue:

Chat talking about the COVID post on Reddit (Image via pokimane/Twitch)

Pokimane is one of the most recognizable streamers on Twitch. Boasting millions of followers around the globe, she was the winner of the Legacy Streamer award at the first-ever Streamer Awards 2022 hosted by QT Cinderella.

