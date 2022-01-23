Which games did LilyPichu stream on Twitch in 2021?

Lily "LilyPichu" Ki faced 2021 head-on, emerging with a variety of new achievements to add to her toolbelt, including voicing a character for the English dub of Genshin Impact.

Along with a myriad of accomplishments, the streamer also explored various games this year, with several enjoyable ones leading her back for multiple streams. This list will detail the five most-streamed games of LilyPichu's in 2021.

Note: Data mentioned is referenced from Twitch Tracker.

Which games did LilyPichu play the most in 2021?

5) Genshin Impact

Ki's fifth most-played game in 2021 is Genshin Impact, sitting at around 33.4 hours of stream time. She last played the game in 2021 on October 16, having about 9k viewers per stream.

Ki has been sponsored by Genshin Impact and even voiced one of their characters for its English dub. According to the streamer, she got selected to voice the character Sayu after taking a single audition without going through any further rounds.

4) Rust

Ki played almost 40 hours of Rust in 2021, hitting a record average (that year) viewership of 26k with a peak of 71.7k. However, she did not stream the game past January that year.

Rust was a viral game near the start of 2021, as OfflineTV had hosted a server, inviting streamers from different parts of the Twitch community to play. The title was a hit among both players and viewers.

However, the experience hadn't been entirely positive for Ki, as she later spoke up about how she received racist messages (source: Twitter/LilyPichu) from people regarding official "drops" that she had enabled on her stream.

3) Gartic Phone

Ki streamed around 52.8 hours of Gartic Phone, with her last stream in 2021 being October 11, 2021. The streamer had about 11k viewers during her Gartic Phone streams and peaked at 26k.

Along with collaborating with the usual OfflineTV members and other close friends, Ki also partook in streams featuring other artists. The game revolves around drawing, and Ki herself is an artist.

2) League of Legends

The Riot Games title made it to second place, with Ki having streamed around 170 hours of the game in 2021. She had an average viewership of 9k for her League of Legends streams and peaked at 22.6k.

LilyPichu initially started her content creation career by singing and recording parodies of video game tracks, many of which were related to League of Legends. One of her oldest tracks, I'll Quit LoL, was uploaded ten years ago and currently has around 8.5 million views.

1) Valorant

Valorant was Ki's most-streamed game of 2021. The streamer played 237 hours of the title throughout the year, averaging around 9.2k viewers with a maximum viewership of about 31k.

Also Read Article Continues below

Ki, a member of OfflineTV, participated in the group's charity invitational near the end of the year and placed second along with the rest of her team. She can often be seen streaming the game while playing in closed groups with her friends.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar