OfflineTV raised $70,000 from the Charity Valorant Invitational 2021

OfflineTV accumulated $70,000 from the Charity Valorant Invitational Tournament. Their goal was to raise money for their 'Social Impact Fund.'

OfflineTV has previously organized multiple Valorant tournaments with famous content creators and streamers. This time, along with Riot Games, the group put together a charity tournament stream to raise funds.

They invited famous content creators and streamers for maximum outreach. There were five teams in this tournament comprised of Jeremy 'Disguised Toast' Wang, William 'Scarra' Jimmy Li, Imane 'Pokimane' Anys, Lily 'Lilypichu' Ki, and Michael Reeves.

The success of the Charity Valorant Invitational

The tournament was massively successful as all five teams collectively donated $70,000 to five different charities.

The accumulated amount and the charities being donated to are as follows:

Team Disguised Toast won $28,000 for Inspiring Children Foundation.

Team Lilypichu won $21,000 for Stop AAPI Hate.

Team Pokimane won $10,500 for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Team Michael Reeves donated $7,000 to the ACLU.

Team Scarra won $3,500 for Rise Above The Disorder.

The organizers thanked all the participants and other members of this tournament through Twitter. OfflineTV promised to organize such charity tournaments in the future as well.

The tournament results

All five teams played against each other in the group stages.

Team Lilypichu finished at the top of the table with six points and won three matches, losing just one to make it to the finals.

Team Disguised Toast finished second with the same number of points. They also won three matches and lost once in the group stage.

Offline TV Charity Valorant Invitational Grou-stage result [Image Via Twitch]

Team Lilypichu beat Team Disguised Toast 13-11 on Bind in the group stage. This set up a revenge opportunity for the latter in the final.

Team Lilypichu Vs Team Disguised Toast[Image Via Twitch]

Team Lilypichu started as defenders on the map Split in the final. In the first round, both teams decided on an 'only knife' fight. Team Lilypichu won this round. They kept the momentum and won the first five rounds of the match.

Later, Team Disguised Toast made an incredible comeback, breaking the tie with a 13-10 score. This incredible push propelled Team Disguised Toast to victory in OfflineTV's Charity Valorant Invitational Tournament. Disguised Toast was the MVP in the final with 25 kills.