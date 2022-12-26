"I don't think there's room for me" - Pokimane comments on moving into the OfflineTV House

On Aria Saki's stream from two days ago, Imane "Pokimane" commented on the possibility of her moving back into the OfflineTV house. As one of the founding members of the popular streaming group, Imane has been an integral part of OfflineTV from the very beginning.

Pokimane moved out of the content house back in 2020. Earlier this year, the OfflineTV house's lease was up, forcing many of the creators to go live elsewhere. However, fans got a nice Christmas present because the majority of the group announced that they would be moving in together, but Pokimane's name was not on that list.

While helping Aria make food on stream two days ago, she gave her thoughts about moving into the new OfflineTV house and cited overcrowding as a reason not to go through with it:

"I don't think there's room for me. There's a lot of people in that home."

Pokimane explains why she won't be moving back to the OfflineTV House

When questioned by a viewer on stream, Imane explained that there wasn't enough room in the new house to accommodate her. She reasoned that she would require a big room because she also had two cats to take care of:

"Especially like, I would need a pretty big room, and I have two cats."

Although the news did not make fans happy, they asked her who else was staying there, and the OG OTV member tried to list all the creators who were moving into the house:

"Who's there? Lily, Toast, Scarra, John, Jodi, Syd, Sean, Brodin sometimes, and maybe someone else. I haven't been yet, so I actually don't know 100% who lives there."

Timestamp 2:29:13

She also answered another question about Michael Reeves:

"Michael does not live there, no. He lives with his friends."

Michael, Pokimane, and Yvonne won't be relocating, but they will visit frequently, according to a tweet from the official OfflineTV account:

OfflineTV @OfflineTV michael, poki, & yvonne won’t be living here but they’ll be over all the time michael, poki, & yvonne won’t be living here but they’ll be over all the time ☺️💓

Fans react to Pokimane not moving into the OfflineTV house

The Canadian-Moroccan Twitch star is one of the most iconic streamers on the platform, and fans were looking forward to seeing her move into the house like in the early days of OfflineTV. This is how Pokimane's fans reacted to the clip posted on YouTube:

YouTube comments under the clip (Image via OTV Munchables/YouTube)

Fans discuss her living situation (Image via OTV Munchables/YouTube)

The announcement came via Masayoshi's Twitch stream dated December 16. The three-minute section showed various members of OfflineTV, such as LilyPichu, Sydeon, Scarra, and others leaving their previous houses for various hilarious reasons. For example, LilyPichu burned her house down, Scarra forgot his keys, and John and Jodi found a bunch of rats in their basement.

Disguised Toast is another big streamer who will be relocating this winter. Michael Reeves made a post-credit Marvel-esque entrance at the very end, clarifying that he wouldn't be moving in and that people should pay attention to what was happening upstairs.

