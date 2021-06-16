Does Pokimane have a boyfriend?: What we know about the Internet star's relationship status in 2021

Imane “Pokimane” Anys is one of the most popular female content creators of all time.

The streamer regularly receives messages and questions about her relationship status, and is often linked to other internet personalities by her community. Towards the beginning of her career, Pokimane was often accused of having a community full of “simps,” an argument that has died down in the past year.

The streamer was accused by the likes of Daniel “Keemstar” Keem and Calvin “Leafy” Lee Vail of lying about her boyfriend. Pokimane herself responded to the situation by claiming that she has always wanted her “work life” to be independent of her private life.

As a result, the streamer has been tight-lipped about her overall relationship status, despite previous rumors linking her to the likes of Federico “Fedmyster” Michael Gaytan and Hasan “HasanAbi” Piker in the past.

I didn’t even tell @Leafy who the boyfriend is. — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) August 18, 2020

Imagine having a boyfriend but acting like you single online so sad lonely guys donate money to your twitch stream.



That’s so fake & pathetic! — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) May 17, 2020

Does Pokimane have a boyfriend? Everything you need to know about the streamer’s relationship status

Pokimane is currently single, although the news is unconfirmed. She was embroiled in long-term controversy with the likes of Keemstar and Leafy. The streamer initially got into an altercation with YouTuber “ItsAGundam,” and ended up going after his sponsors. Regardless, Keemstar and Leafy both accused the streamer of lying about her boyfriend in fear of losing her supporters. For more information about the overall controversy, the following article can be read.

Pokimane eventually released an apology video in which she addressed a range of matters. However, rumors about her “alleged boyfriend” started to swirl again after she said the following about her relationship status:

"I personally made the decision seven years ago or whenever I got into streaming that I don't want my personal life to be a part of my content. That's just what I'm going to stick by until I and whoever I'm dating at whatever time decide otherwise. I understand some people want to relate this to donations but you can also argue that one can make a lot of money by publicizing the relationship or making content out of it. I personally want to be able to experience my relationships without the scrutiny of an online audience and if you disagree, that's totally alright, you don't have to support me or my content."

Pokimane explained in detail that she does not want her theoretical boyfriends to be under scrutiny from the public. While the streamer did not mention that she is in a relationship, in November 2020, she was accused of talking to her boyfriend during a live stream. Pokimane could be heard saying the following, and was apparently unaware that her viewers could hear her:

"I was excited for you to come here because it felt like a time where you were working around me being busy, when I tried so hard to work around you being busy during the off-season and this time right now is a bit of a tough.”

While nothing is yet known about Pokimane’s alleged past boyfriends, two names that have come up the most are HasanAbi and Fedmyster. However, Pokimane’s “alleged relationship” with Fedmyster ended on sour terms, as Fedmyster was accused of sexual misconduct by Yvonne “Yvonnie” Ng and Lily “Lilypichu” Ki.

Additionally, she went on a rant against some of her viewers recently when she was linked with HasanAbi. The streamer complained about the fact that every time she hangs out with someone, her community responds by linking her romantically with the guy in question.

not looking ❤️ just tired of seeing the same question/assumption over n over lol — pokimane (@pokimanelol) March 9, 2021

In March 2021, Pokimane posted on Twitter claiming that she was single and is not currently looking to be in a relationship. While Pokimane’s relationship status has always been under a shroud of mysticism, her cousin “Sou” also featured in a recent live stream. Sou roasted the streamer for not having a boyfriend, and claimed the following before bursting into laughter:

“Wonder how her boyfriend is doing. Probably not existing! I am so sorry.”

Hence, despite the continuous rumors linking her with fellow internet celebrities, Pokimane is currently assumed to be single.

Edited by Gautham Balaji