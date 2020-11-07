'Cancel SSSniperwolf': Twitter wants to cancel the YouTube star over allegations of transphobia, homophobia and racism 

The cancel culture mob has now come calling for YouTube star SSSniperwolf.

In light of allegations of transphobia and racism, Alia Shelesh aka SSSniperwolf, is currently facing the heat from a section of the online community, who are planning to withdraw their support for her.

Despite being one of the most popular content creators around, SSSniperwolf tends to have a proclivity towards controversy, as she has often come under fire for various reasons, which range from her reactionary content, to her off-screen behaviour.

She had been arrested for 'disorderly conduct' on two separate occasions back in 2013 and 2016. Moreover, she has also been called out in the past for her controversial relationship with fellow streamer Evan Sausage and, for being toxic, hypocritical, and averse to criticism.

While these allegations seemed to have been brushed under the carpet, recently, severe allegations of transphobia and racism have surfaced online, which seems to have attracted the gaze of the cancel culture mob.

I didnt know Sssniperwolf is transphobic and Homophobic and actually made fun of people who did a plastic surgery when she did one herself. Her vids were so entertaining and everything and I loved her but wow — ➫Kate➬Mesh Simp❤️➫Commissions Open✨ (@kitt3nghouls) November 5, 2020

What did SSSniperwolf do?

The 28-year old British born YouTuber is one of the most popular content creators today, who is primarily known for her reaction videos, which consistently rake in more than a million views.

A two-time recipient of the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Award, SSSniperwolf has also streamed games such as Overwatch, Call of Duty, Fortnite and more.

The recent controversy surrounding SSSniperwolf stems back to 3 years ago, when a video by YouTuber xAMK Chaotic exposed her problematic side.

From labelling her a liar, to revealing comments where she body shamed another person, xAAMK Chaotic reveals a controversial side of SSSniperwolf which often goes unnoticed.

In another problematic video, SSSniperwolf can be spotted laughing at a trans woman being misgendered. In the video, a trans woman yells at a cashier who repeatedly calls her “Sir”.

[Timestamp: 6:10]

In 2019, she also commented on footage of Zendaya at the Met Gala, where the actress had dressed up as Cinderella. According to SSSniperwolf, Zendaya should have gone as Princess Tiana, who is a person of colour, as she believes that she couldn't 'pull off a Cinderella':

In his video, he also goes on to reveal a series of tweets where she mocks people with disabilities, uses offensive language, and makes transphobic remarks.

When it comes to a YouTuber of her stature, SSSniperwolf seems to be setting the wrong precedent for several youngsters who look up to her.

I have this. She called non-binary people attack Helicopters which is transphobic. pic.twitter.com/lDAD2JSCeM — The Bitch Queen 👑 (@TheBitchQueen12) November 5, 2020

In light of his video going viral recently, he also released a follow up video, where he speaks in detail about the allegations against SSSniperwolf:

As her problematic tweets from a couple of years went viral once again, members of the online community took to Twitter to voice their opinion:

THIS HAS TO BE A JOKE SSSNIPERWOLF IS RACIST HOMOPHOBIC TRANSPHOBIC AND AND LIED ABOUT BEING ABSUSED??;?(&&;? pain — cherry (@venoaiia) November 5, 2020

DO NOT sb i just learned that sssniperwolf uses the n word a lot and shames people for getting plastic surgery when she got it herself



hart brocken 💔💔💔 dhmu☹️🙁☹️☹️☹️🙁🙁😣😖😖😫😫😭😭😭😭😭😭😖



btw i’m actually sad bc of this — arson || they/them⁷ (@arson_mp4) November 5, 2020

I DIDNT KNOW SSSNIPERWOLF WAS TRANSPHOBIC AND RACIST

I also didn't know how much of a homophobic racist cunt she was back then(she must've deleted her tweets)#cancelsssniperwolf2020 pic.twitter.com/ZDQ2UDycy0 — BokuTOES juicy fat ass😻😻😻 (@bokuTOESfatass) November 6, 2020

sssniperwolf transphobic? there goes another childhood fav :| — jessica ✨ (@JessMxson) November 6, 2020

Dear @sssniperwolf (lia), You were my Childhood why would be like this i litteraly cried if i saw that you were racist and Transphobic you litteraly Misgender someone. #sssniperwolf #lia 💔 — Addison Rae Fp (@Addison_softy) November 7, 2020

Idc how PrEtTy she is. She's transphobic. And by supporting her, you are transphobic as well. — 🂶 (@ladyspiderbug) November 6, 2020

so, pretty sure sssniperwolf is transphobic... she made transphobic jokes and laughed at the fact a women was getting misgendered and then misgendered her, herself :( — lem | cat girls.. hehe (@LemosesGone) November 6, 2020

childhood = ruined — 영원 hyejoo's bitch 📌 (@fairlyves) November 7, 2020

the fact that sssniperwolf has 23 million subscribers when she's transphobic, racist and a major hypocrite is honestly humorous at this point. — 𝐛𝐢𝐭𝐜𝐡 ♡ (@flutterthot) November 7, 2020

So sssniperwolf is transphobic, homophobic,and saying that missgendering is ok😭💀 — Mr.gl1tchgum😜✨ (@Lanceskeyyy) November 6, 2020

@sssniperwolf this is just sad I loved you. So much. Now your being caught for being transphobic, racist, and homophobic. I used to idolise you.Just why? — thankful sleepy 🦃 (@maya82133031) November 7, 2020

While SSSniperwolf is yet to issue a statement about the allegations against her, dissent continues to mount online as the 28-year old YouTuber seems to find herself treading on thin ice at the moment.