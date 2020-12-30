 SSSniperwolf features in a video addressing “Gamer Girls” stigma, gets trolled for it

Recently, Alia “SSSniperWolf” Shelesh got trolled after she was featured in a video that attempted to address the stigma surrounding “gamer girls.”

SSSniperWolf had featured in a video posted by YouTuber Dhar Mann on December 18th titled “Mom Forces Girl To Play With Barbies, Instantly Regrets It.”

In the video, a young girl was forced by her parents, especially by her mother, to play with Barbies as her brother received a PS5 for Christmas.

The girl attempted to play on the PS5 but was rebuked by her mother and elder brother. Her mother kept forcing her to play with dolls. The girl then somehow ran into SSSniperWolf herself, who boosted her confidence and also offered her a PS5, which later led her to become a successful gamer.

The video has since been taken up by multiple YouTubers who have stated that it is a bit “over the top” and cringe-worthy.

SSSniperWolf addresses “Gamer Girls” stigma through “cringe-worthy” video

The video followed a family of four people, with the younger child being the girl who was a fan of SSSniperWolf.

When she received a Barbie doll for Christmas and her elder brother a PS5, she felt dejected and tried to explain to her parents that she wanted to become a “girl gamer,” just like her favorite YouTuber SSSniperWolf.

Her mother rebuked her multiple times and told her that “video-games” are not for girls. Moreover, she is told to play with “Barbie dolls” instead.

The next day the girl's mother asked her to wait near the car while she sorted some shopping bags, handing over a doll that she had asked her to play with.

When the girl asked her mother to buy her SSSniperWolf’s new hoodie that recently came out, she was scolded again.

Later, the girl ended up kicking the doll away, when coincidentally, SSSniperWolf appeared, picked up the doll, and then gave “meaningful lectures” to the girl. The girl shared the same with her mother.

The video has since been picked up by several YouTubers who have mocked the way issues have been exaggerated in the clip.

In a video titled “SSSniperWolf saves humanity,” YouTuber Diesel Patches made fun of the clip, called it cringe-worthy, and said that the girl in question should have been pissed right from the start because her gift merely cost the parents $10, while the PS5 is worth about 500.

SSSnuiperWolf herself posted a reaction to the video and appeared to explain further about the “message” it conveys.

Viewers were aware of how exaggerated the video was and talked about various issues they had with it, as shown below.

Image via Diesel Patches, YouTube

Image via Diesel Patches, YouTube

It seems as if the message, in general, is something people agree with.

Image via Diesel Patches, YouTube

It is the way the story has been put and some other minor elements that have resulted in the innumerable trolls.