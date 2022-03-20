Who is Pierrick Jamaux? NYC tourist and 'lifestyle guru' shot multiple times over six- figure Richard Mille watch 

33-year-old influencer Pierrick Jamaux was shot multiple times in an attempted robbery for his six-figure Richard Mille watch. The influencer was with his wife, model Sarah Watts, and another 25-year-old female when the incident took place.

Jamaux is currently admitted to Bellevue Hospital, where he is being treated for multiple entry and exit bullet wounds around his groin and legs. According to the NYP, Jamaux's wife refused to provide a comment to the media.

Who is Pierrick Jamaux?

Pierrick Jamaux is a French-born cryptocurrency expert and currently lives in Hong Kong with his wife. He is the founder of an online banking platform called Hi, that he launched in 2019.

Hi's Instagram account, with over 30k followers, describes it as an "All-In-One Crypto Exchange and Next-Gen Mobile Banking App".

He is also the co-founder of Gravity and has a masters degree in Applied Mathematics (Finance). In addition to this, he knows 4 languages including English, Chinese, French and Spanish.

Looking at Pierrick Jamaux's Instagram account, that boasts over 10k followers, the influencer travels around the world and has some expensive accessories that he boasts on his account, which have been turned private since the incident.

In one of the posts from December, he is seen wearing what looks like a Richard Mille watch. Luxury watches from the brand can cost up to $1 million and are a favorite among artists like Kanye West, Ed Sheeran, Chris Brown and many others.

The company’s website lists singer Pharrell Williams, golfer Bubba Watson and actor John Malkovich as brand partners.

The suspect is currently on the loose

The trio was returning from Sapphire 39 strip club on West 39th Street to Fifty Hotels and Suites at 155 East 50th St. on March 18, when a gunman demanded Jamaux to surrender his watch. The influencer was just getting out of an Uber and did not have any time to react before getting shot multiple times and falling to the ground.

The robber wanted the Richard Mille watch worn by Jamaux (Image via @astropierrick/Instagram)

The gunman then picked something up from the influencer's body when the couple's 25-year-old companion jumped on his back. The man pushed her off and fled the scene. The police later found five shell casings around the spot at which the incident took place.

The suspect is currently on the run, but surveillance footage captured him running into a passage before emerging out in light-coloured clothes. He then dropped a dark bundle into a trashcan north of Lexington before it was picked up by another person.

The NYPD is currently investigating the case. Crime rates have seen a spike of 60 per cent in the last year. Robberies surged 56 per cent with 19 incidents occurring in March 2022. The number of shooting victims has also seen a 9 per cent rise compared to last year, amounting to 241 which was 220 during the previous year.

