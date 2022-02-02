Why is everyone talking about Rafael Nadal’s Australia Open watch? All about the $1 million Richard Mille timepiece

Rafael Nadal has been the official ambassador of the luxury watchmaker since 2010 but has had a relationship with Richard Mille (the person) since 2008, and he would never do it just for show. It’s a cliché, but it’s true in his case.

It’s not uncommon for public figures (artists or athletes), to partner with certain brands for publicity – and an extra buck in that person’s bank account. That said, tennis champ Rafael Nadal is a brand ambassador and is unlike most. He only endorses brands he wears and believes in.

The wrist candy, officially known as the RM 27-04, was designed by the Swiss watchmaker especially for the King of Clay to celebrate a decade of fruitful collaboration. As you might expect, the timepiece is tough yet light, making it perfect for the court.

The case is crafted from Richard Mille’s exclusive high-performance polyamide material, known as “TitaCarb,” reinforced with 38.5 per cent carbon fibre content to make it extra strong. It’s featherlight, too, tipping the scales at just 1 ounce (30 grams).

Fittingly, the watch has an athletic esthetic inspired by Nadal’s sport of choice. Evoking the stringing of a racket, a special gossamer steel cable has been woven together to create a mesh structure to which the skeletonized manual movement (with 19 jewels and a 38-hour power reserve) has been affixed.

The “strings” reportedly reduce the amount of friction and impact sustained throughout a tennis match. The suspended tourbillon calibre can resist accelerations of more than 12,000 gs. That’s a new record for the brand and just enough to counter a certain Spaniard’s blistering forehand.

What was the Grand Slam record Rafael Nadal broke?

The 35-year-old tennis pro defeated Daniil Medvedev after five gruelling sets on Sunday to win the Australian Open with his lucky $1 million tourbillon in tow. The Spaniard was wearing the same timepiece when he won the French Open back in 2020.

After a five-hour 24-minute battle, Rafael Nadal’s extraordinary resilience brought out the best in one of the sport’s fiercest competitors. Keeping up with his moves at the Australian Open was the watch on his right wrist.

Isn't that an exceptional and magical lucky charm to have on your arm?

We want to congratulate Raphael Nadal on his grand achievement and wish him the best of luck with the upcoming matches and titles.

