"Champions never give up" - Cricket fraternity hails Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open 2022 final win

Tennis star Rafael Nadal etched his name in the history books by winning his 21st Grand Slam on Sunday, January 30. The 35-year-old defeated Daniil Medvedev 2-6,6-7,6-4,6-4,7-5 in a thrilling five-set encounter in the men's singles final of the Australian Open 2022.

The Spaniard overtook Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic to become the first tennis player to win 21 Grand Slam titles.

It is worth mentioning that Medvedev started strongly by winning the first two sets. However, Nadal staged a miraculous turnaround and won his second Australian Open.

Social media was flooded with appreciation posts for Rafael Nadal after his brilliant victory. Several members of the Twitter fraternity also congratulated the player on his famous victory.

Here are some of the reactions from the cricketers.

India's batting legend Sachin Tendulkar:

Sachin Tendulkar @sachin_rt



From 2 sets down to come back and win your 21st Grand Slam is incredible.



Congratulations



#AusOpen That is absolutely magnificent. Stunning to say the least.From 2 sets down to come back and win your 21st Grand Slam is incredible.Congratulations @RafaelNadal That is absolutely magnificent. Stunning to say the least.From 2 sets down to come back and win your 21st Grand Slam is incredible.Congratulations @RafaelNadal!#AusOpen https://t.co/VHjjlb4GFN

India U19 head coach VVS Laxman:

VVS Laxman @VVSLaxman281

From 2 sets down, to comeback and win in Grand style is a monumental effort. Congratulations It isn't over until it's over.From 2 sets down, to comeback and win in Grand style is a monumental effort. Congratulations #RafaelNadal on a record 21st Grand Slam and for winning the #AustralianOpen in great fashion. It isn't over until it's over. From 2 sets down, to comeback and win in Grand style is a monumental effort. Congratulations #RafaelNadal on a record 21st Grand Slam and for winning the #AustralianOpen in great fashion. https://t.co/vz7yuV70Hl

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers:

AB de Villiers @ABdeVilliers17 Rafa always shows us what Sport is all about. Respect for his opponent and the game, incredible fight till the end, and humility irrespective of his achievements. Legend Rafa always shows us what Sport is all about. Respect for his opponent and the game, incredible fight till the end, and humility irrespective of his achievements. Legend

Ex-India opener Virender Sehwag:

Virender Sehwag @virendersehwag hai Fire .

What an incredible comeback, what a champion Rafael - Firehai Fire .What an incredible comeback, what a champion #RafaelNadal Rafael - Fire 🔥hai Fire . What an incredible comeback, what a champion #RafaelNadal https://t.co/5aNFTRP1wc

Former India keeper-batter Parthiv Patel:

India's senior wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik:

DK @DineshKarthik



It looked like a straight set blowout the way Medvedev was playing.



But champions never give up



One of his best comebacks ever



Congrats



#AO2022

#AusOpen What a match and what a manIt looked like a straight set blowout the way Medvedev was playing.But champions never give upOne of his best comebacks everCongrats @RafaelNadal What a match and what a man 👏It looked like a straight set blowout the way Medvedev was playing.But champions never give up ‼️One of his best comebacks ever Congrats @RafaelNadal 🏆#AO2022 #AusOpen https://t.co/LVIJvsUsLF

India's cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar:

India's star off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin:

Ashwin 🇮🇳 @ashwinravi99 #AO2022 Such Tenacity as usual from the great man Rafa! Such Tenacity as usual from the great man Rafa!👏👏 #AO2022

"It has been one of the most emotional matches in my tennis career" - Rafael Nadal

Speaking in his on-court interview, Nadal mentioned that it was one of the most emotional matches of his career. He stated that it was an honor to share the court with the talented Daniill Medvedev.

Rafael Nadal said:

"It has been one of the most emotional matches in my tennis career and to share the court with you [Medvedev] was an honor.

"Being honest, one and a half months ago I didn't know if I would be back on the tour playing tennis again and today I am here in front of you with the trophy again. You don't know how much I fought to be here. Thank you so much for the love and support."

Also Read Article Continues below

He revealed that he had doubts regarding his participation in the event, as he was dealing with a foot injury. Rafael Nadal added that he was overwhelmed with the tremendous support he received from fans during the Australian Open 2022.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar