Rafael Nadal is the "male GOAT, aka the Greatest of all Time" - Christiane Amanpour

Rafael Nadal, who won a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam at the 2022 Australian Open, has continued to dominate the headlines. Renowned journalist Christiane Amanpour had something to say about his historic achievement on her show on CNN.

"And finally, a record broken against all odds. Rafael Nadal has won his 21st Grand Slam at the Australian Open, breaking the previous men's record he shared with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. Imagine this, at 35 you're one of the oldest players on the tour. Months ago a foot injury means you might never return to tennis and then you find youself two sets down to the second seed Daniil Medvedev in the final. But now imagine that none of that stops you."

Last year, Amanpour interviewed Nadal and asked him about his motivation in regards to the Grand Slam race. The Spaniard said that while he would be pleased if he ended up with more Majors than his rivals, his happiness does not depend solely on that.

"I did much more than what they ever did, you know, in my tennis career so of course it will be amazing for me to win one more, and to be at the end of my career to be the player with more Grand Slams," the Spaniard said. "But you know what, I know that will not be the key for my happiness in the future."

Nadal further stated that it's neither an obsession for him nor is there any added pressure. He just wants to continue on his path and do things his way.

"So you know, just be something about trying something every single day, you know, every tournament that I'm going to compete. But for me it's not an extra pressure and is not an obsession. I just keep going, doing it my way."

His latest achievement led Amanpour to crown him as the greatest male player in tennis.

"And doing it his way at Grand Slams makes him a male GOAT, aka the Greatest of all Time."

Rafael Nadal to compete at the Mexican Open following Australian Open triumph

The Spaniard at the 2020 Mexican Open

Rafael Nadal has made a brilliant start to the 2022 season. After commencing the year by winning the Melbourne Summer Set, he went on to win his 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open.

He remains undefeated this year and is on a 10 match winning streak. The Spaniard is now set to take some well deserved time off after a grueling but successful campaign in Australia.

He will be back on tour at the Mexican Open, to be held from February 21-26. The 35-year-old won the ATP 500 event in 2020, but didn't defend his title in 2021.

Along with the Spaniard, fellow top-10 players Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Matteo Berrettini are also set to participate, making it a highly competitive field.

