Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro expected release date, prices, and more

The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are the upcoming flagship smartphones from Google. They are expected to be released 0n October 6, 2022. Here's everything we know about the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, including their expected release date, prices, specs, and features.

Hardware and specifications of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro

The camera bump on the Google Pixel 7 has a pill-and-dot cutout, but the camera strip still looks like a visor. The glass-back camera bar of the Google Pixel 6 series has been changed in the Pixel 7 for a metal one. This change was initiated to combat the lens flare problem of the previous Gen Pixels.

Changes in camera sensors

The Pixel 7 range's camera technology will not change from the series 6, contrary to various speculations. If so, the 50MP f/1.85 GN1 primary and 12.5MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lenses on both phones should be the same. Despite this, the Pro model appears to be moving to Samsung's GM1 telephoto sensor from the Sony IMX586 present on the phone a year ago.

Recent leaks indicate less quality difference; the two sensors should operate similarly. Instead, this effort aims to make images seem more uniform throughout the array of lenses, regardless of whether you're using the main GN1 or the telephoto GM1.

SnoopyTech @_snoopytech_ And last, but definitely not least, the normal Pixel 7: That's it And last, but definitely not least, the normal Pixel 7: That's it https://t.co/QofDfp7lfw

A major improvement in this generation is the SuperRes Zoom. On the 7, we expect up to 8x zoom, which is not bad, as well as 6x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom on the Pixel 7 Pro.

Considering the hardware remains intact primarily, these are very astounding figures. Unsurprisingly, Google continues to be the industry leader in software optimization in the camera department.

Aesthetic impression

The 6 and 7 series appear to have similar designs. It has a glass back guaranteed to be glossy, exactly like the previous version; a USB-C connector is located on the bottom edge, while the power button and volume rocker are on the right side.

Aside from the SIM tray, the phone's left edge is featureless. On the smaller model, the screen is flat; on the larger model, it is curved. Although protection and IP ratings are not yet known, it seems reasonable to presume they will be comparable to last year's phones.

Dimensions

The Pixel 7 is 73.2mm broad (as opposed to 74.9mm on the previous series) and weighs just 195 grams (as opposed to 205 grams on the phone from last year), making it both smaller and lighter than the Pixel 6.

There are several potential causes for the 10-gram difference, but a lesser battery is not one. Having stated that, before passing judgment, we must wait for particular data to surface.

Updated Tensor chips?

Using Google's Tensor processors in previous generations was one of the primary talking points. Google has taken the significant step of controlling the design and manufacture of the CPUs fitted to its smartphones, much like Apple and Samsung. They utilize their A-series and Exynos chips in their flagships.

Samsung produced the first Tensor and is reportedly already prepared to mass produce the second Tensor utilizing the 4nm technology. It's conceivable, though, that the performance won't significantly increase, at least not from the CPU.

The chip uses Cortex A55 cores. This has a few implications. First, those efficiency cores were included in the original Tensor chip and didn't appear to have been enhanced. More significantly, the A55 is built on the older Armv8 architecture rather than, the more modern Armv9 seen in chips like the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

If the A55 cores are active, the entire CPU is constrained to the older design since the two architectures cannot coexist on the same chip. Additionally, Google cannot upgrade from the Cortex-X1 prime cores since it has used chiefly the final Armv8 cores. The only CPU upgrade accessible to Google is a minor rise from its two Cortex-A76 performance cores, which can only be done by adjusting clock rates.

This means that, if any, CPU gains over the first-gen Tensor 2 will most likely be minimal. However, Google still has space to improve GPU speed, not to mention machine learning, which was the company's goal with the initial Tensor. So although we still anticipate some improvements, they won't be in terms of raw computational performance.

Possibility of a third Pixel 7 model?

The prospect of a third 7 series phone is one enigma that has risen a few times. Multiple leaks are pointing towards a higher-tier phone with a 2K display, the same Tensor 2 processor as the other Pixel 7 devices, and maybe most intriguingly, a ceramic body—a high-end building material we haven't seen Google utilize on a Pixel before.

The apex model, codenamed the Lynx, appears to have a 50Mp main camera and a secondary camera with an IMX787 sensor, according to DCS. Although still unknown, it is becoming increasingly plausible that Google is working on a more potent Pixel. It is still unknown whether this is the case and whether it will debut at the same time as the 7 and 7 Pro or a later date.

Pricing and availability

Only a few days left till the next generation is released and there have been many speculations and leaks about its appearance and functions. In the US and Europe, it is anticipated that the Pixel 7 would cost about the same as the Pixel 6.

According to Amazon listings, the 128 GB will cost $599 in the US, Spain, Italy, Germany, and the UK, and €649 in Europe. The 7 Pro, Google's newest flagship smartphone, will shortly be on sale with a few small updates and improved modems. Like the Pixel 6 Pro, the Pixel 7 Pro is expected to start at $899/€899/£849 in pricing.

