The Black Friday Sale offers gamers excellent opportunities to purchase long-awaited items from their wishlist. OEMs not only prepare special discounts for this period but also offer freebies and sometimes even extended warranties.

When it comes to building or upgrading a gaming PC, the resolution and frame rate is the single most important factor to consider. If, say, you procure a graphics card that can barely output stable frames at 1440p, but pair it with a 4K monitor, this road will shortly lead to disappointment.

Apart from resolution and frame rate, there are a few other important factors you must consider before getting a new monitor this Black Friday Sale.

Resolution, Color Accuracy, and other factors to consider before getting a monitor at Black Friday Sale 2022

1) Having a resolution in mind in accordance with one's budget

Many gamers make the mistake of not deciding upon a resolution before finalizing the build. Having a resolution in mind ensures that you can build around it efficiently by not overspending on parts. The general consensus of the gaming community holds that a jump from 1080p to 1440p provides a noticeable improvement in pixel density and details.

The same does not hold true for 1440p to 4K gaming. After a certain distance from the screen, there is only so much detail a human eye can notice. Those enthusiastic about quality may opt for 4K gaming, which comes with a high price for admission upfront.

For most users, 1080p is very cost-effective and 1440p offers a good compromise between 4K and 1080p gaming. Black Friday Sale may sometimes even offer 1440p monitors at a price close to a 1080p one.

2) Target FPS for a stable and smooth experience

For a stable and smooth experience, a minimum of 60 fps is a must. The times when gamers had to compromise on hardware and play at 30 fps are now behind us. Any decent monitor today offers at least 60 fps experience. More often than not, 60 fps is enough for your run-of-the-mill RPG games.

Competitive games, however, will always benefit from higher fps anywhere from 120 fps onwards. It is also wise to get a monitor that supports V-Sync technology, as this will prevent or minimize any kind of screen tearing.

It is preferable to buy a monitor at or above your target fps in mind. For example, if the target fps in your 1080p build is 90, it's better to get a monitor that supports a 90Hz refresh rate or higher, and comes with V-Sync.

This is because if the refresh rate of the monitor falls behind the speed with which a GPU can produce frames, and there is no V-Sync technology on the monitor, screen tearing occurs. There are plenty of V-Sync-enabled monitors available this year at the Black Friday Sale.

3) Type of LED panel used by the manufacturer

Most OEMs manufacture their monitors based on IPS technology. For good reason, of course, because not only do IPS panels offer incredible viewing angles of close to 180 degrees, but they also guarantee amazing color accuracy. Reseller stocks today mostly comprise newer IPS panels, and that is especially true for the Black Friday Sale.

Additionally, most gamers know that TN panels offer a better refresh rate than any other panel technology. However, today's IPS panels have come very close to matching the refresh rate of TN panels without any compromise on color or viewing angles.

Additionally, IPS panels also have a longer life and consume very little power.

4) Color Accuracy of the monitor

Monitors that offer the best color reproduction use IPS panels, and employ color gamut like sRGB or the modern color gamut called DCI-P3. If you prefer superior color reproduction and accuracy above all else, DCI-P3 is the way to go.

Over sRGB, which isn't so bad in itself, DCI-P3 is capable of providing superior colors, as much as 25% more. Combine this with the fact that DCI-P3 employs 10-bit colors, compared to sRGB's 8-bit, and users can expect far superior color reproduction on DCI-P3 displays.

This advantage is inherent in DCI-P3 color gamut as colors pop out even more in HDR content, the abundance of which is increasing day by day. Equipped with this knowledge, gamers can easily tackle this year's Black Friday Sale by making informed decisions.

5) Connectivity support to deliver a good frame rate at the required resolution

It is important to remember that the higher the resolution and frame rate chosen for a build, the higher the bandwidth requirements to display on your monitor.

Newer standards like HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4 support 4K at 120fps with at least 24-bit color reproduction. Those opting for lower resolution below 4K, need to go for monitors that support HDMI 2.0 or DisplayPort 1.2 at the very least.

This is because these standards are more than capable of delivering 1080p and 1440p at a very high frame rate and refresh rate of 144Hz or higher. This Black Friday Sale offers a number of options for gamers to mix and match according to their needs.

The above-mentioned factors are more than enough to buy a monitor that perfectly suits one's needs while navigating the Black Friday sale confidently. Visuals are half the equation in themselves, so it is better to buy something with a bit of research than to regret a purchase later.

