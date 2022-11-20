5 best Gaming PC deals in Black Friday Sale 2022

As we enter Black Friday Sale week for 2022, numerous OEMs and online resellers have started offering incredible discounts that occur only once a year. They offer great value to anyone looking to enter PC gaming for the first time, or someone who is looking for a good value upgrade for their existing builds.

Moreover, these five deals are not specific to a build with a particular frame rate target in mind. The following deals are worth getting only because they offer a good value proposition to anyone who has been looking to buy them but was turned away due to higher prices.

This article will go through five of the best Gaming PC deals that are simply too good to ignore this Black Friday Sale 2022.

5 gaming PC deals worth getting for this Black Friday Sale

1) AMD Ryzen 5 5600X 6 core AM4 Desktop Processor (for $147.99 on Newegg)

If there ever was one CPU that was highly recommended in not just budget builds but also in the premium mid-range category, it was the Ryzen 5 5600X. Based on AMD’s Zen 3 architecture, this processor matched Intel’s offering at a significantly lesser price.

Its modern architecture also enabled the processor to consume no more than 65W of TDP (Thermal Design Power), which was unrivaled in this segment range. Being a 6-core processor with 12 multi-tasking threads enables this CPU to be a versatile contender for almost any task thrown at it.

On top of all this, RYZEN 5 5600X comes with the Uncharted Bundle included on Newegg. This is not something to miss during this Black Friday sale.

2) Gigabyte G24F 2 24” SS IPS 1080p 165Hz 1ms monitor (for $149.99 on Newegg)

1080p is still the most popular resolution choice for gaming and there is a good reason for it. They are significantly cheaper than 4K and 1440p monitors, with some compromising on the level of detail when compared to the other two.

Gigabyte has a history of giving good discounts on Black Friday Sales. With G24F, they offer you a 165hz refresh rate with a 1 ms response time, all packed in a color-accurate IPS panel that offers color accuracy of 95% DCI-P3 and 125% sRGB. Due to 125% sRGB, the display may appear over-saturated, but this can be easily toned down in the settings.

As for connectivity, the monitor offers HDMI 2.0 ports and DisplayPort 1.2, which offer enough bandwidth for 1080p at up to 240hz and 144hz, respectively.

3) MSI Ventus GeForce RTX 3070 8GB GDDR6 PCI Express 4.0 (for $539.99 on Newegg)

The RTX 3070's price was inflated soon after its launch. However, the card struck a good balance between 1080p and 1440p gaming. Gamers looking to run competitive games at high frame rates and who don’t mind playing at 1080p resolution can easily expect this card to overpower every game at the same resolution.

The card is also more than capable of running games at 1440p. With triple fans and 8GB of video memory, it doesn’t run hot and has ample room to spare to switch on even secondary settings like shadow quality to maximum.

At $539, the card is at its lowest that it has been in thirty days, and hence offers great value this Black Friday sale.

4) SAMSUNG 870 EVO Series 2.5" 1TB SATA III V-NAND Internal SSD (for $79.55 on Newegg)

These days, having a magnetic hard drive is never optimal for the overall performance of a PC. With newer and more demanding games and applications, it is only logical to assume that older hard drives cannot keep up with the bandwidth demands. This is why, at the bare minimum, all builds recommend an SSD, if not an NVMe drive.

Samsung’s Evo 870 offers good read and write speed, which makes an HDD feel outdated while not being significantly behind in performance to an NVMe drive. For $79.55, this SSD sits at one of the lowest prices. It also offers a noticeable performance upgrade over traditional drives. Thus, it is an excellent deal for this Black Friday sale.

5) G.SKILL Ripjaws V Series 32GB (2 x 16GB) 288-Pin PC RAM DDR4 3200 (for $89.78)

One of the best-selling RAMs, the G.Skill Ripjaw is available for a discount on Newegg. Random-access memory (RAM) is one of the most crucial aspects in determining the frame rate of a game. Thus, it is necessary to get a good pair of RAM sticks.

The CAS latency for these RAMs is 16, which is considered good for gaming. Having 32GB of RAM makes your build future-proof as well. Since most AM4 motherboards and processors support a 3200 Mhz frequency, compatibility will not be an issue and hence this deal is worth considering for this Black Friday sale.

The above five parts have been selected across a wide spectrum of PC components essential for a good build. While there are still a lot of factors to consider while building a PC or even upgrading it, Black Friday Sale presents not just the motivation, but also the opportunity to get going.

