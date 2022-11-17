Black Friday Sale: 5 best Amazon deals under $200

With Black Friday every year comes the Black Friday Sale, which brings a plethora of attractive deals and offers that are hard to ignore and impossible to resist. It is common not just for tech enthusiasts, but for a lot of people to wishlist their most awaited purchases before the Black Friday Sale even begins.

No one wants to miss out on attractive discounts that offer incredible value for money, while also coming at a bargain compared to the rest of the year. From fast and yet dependable WiFi routers for techies to a reliable fitness band for health enthusiasts, below are five deals that cannot be ignored during this Black Friday Sale on Amazon.

Under $200 Amazon deals to consider on this Black Friday Sale

Every seller wants to attract as many customers as possible and this is especially true for the Black Friday Sale. The deals listed below are at some of their lowest prices ever, and those that aren’t, are still worth getting thanks to the massive discounts on them.

1) TP Link AC 1750 Archer A7 Smart Wifi Router (for $53.99 on Amazon)

As a dual band router that supports gigabit speeds, TP-Link’s offering certainly is worth buying. Not only does the router support 1750 Mbps connection speed, but it is also OneMesh compatible. OneMesh enables the formation of a seamless wireless network that can work with TP-Link wifi extenders for uninterrupted usage.

This router will work with devices that support WiFi ac and other older metrics. Bundled with the router is a USB port that acts as a media server that allows you to stream content over your network to friends and family. The router also comes with three antennas to provide an optimal range for the network.

2) Bose Sport Earbuds Wireless Earphones (for $129 on Amazon)

Enthusiasts of wireless earbuds would be delighted to know that one of the best-rated earbuds is available at a great price for the Black Friday Sale on Amazon. These earbuds are highly recommended in the $149 to $200 price bracket on a regular basis. However, now that the prices are at $129, the value proposition that these bring is second to none.

Bose Sport Earbuds feature an IPX4 rating which makes them sweat resistant and hence ideal for any kind of workout. The earpods also have Bose’s proprietary Lifelike sound, which enhances the sound naturally. With their capacitive touch controls, changing volume, and skipping tracks should work effortlessly. The earpods also come with at least 5 hours of battery backup on a single charge.

3) AMD RYZEN 7 5700G (for $186.30 on Amazon)

AMD’s last generation offering was one of the best CPUs for the price segment. At $186.30, this deal couldn’t get any better. It offers power-packed boost clock speeds, up to 4.6 Ghz with a generous 20 MB cache on board for effortless processing.

Ryzen 7 5700G also comes with dedicated graphics built for people who don’t want to pair it with an expensive graphics card but still want to explore some graphic-intensive tasks like light gaming and editing. With its 8 cores, RYZEN 7 5700G ensures smooth multitasking as well.

4) SAMSUNG 980 PRO SSD 2TB PCIe NVMe Gen 4 Gaming M.2 Internal Solid State Hard Drive (for $179.99 on Amazon)

Having a powerful CPU and an equally capable GPU is necessary to build not just a decent gaming machine, but also for intensive tasks like multimedia editing and designing. Even after considering all the latest and greatest parts for their PC, people often overlook storage technology.

This is where the NVMe SSD comes into the picture. NVMe SSDs offer gigabit read and write speeds for a good price. This is why Samsung’s 980 PRO is such a good buy this Black Friday Sale for people who are unsure of NVMe pricing but are unwilling to spend their money on slow hard disk drives.

Even though most games and software can't fully exploit the speed offered by Gen 4 NVMe, this upgrade does make your build future-proof for the upcoming Microsoft Direct Storage technology to work effortlessly.

5) Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced fitness and health tracker with built-in GPS (for $99.95 on Amazon)

Fitbit has been a reliable fitness and tracking band for quite a few years. The Charge 5 boasts features such as sleep tracking and continuous heart rate monitoring. This is why at $99.95, one of its lowest ever prices, it is absolutely worth considering this Black Friday Sale.

It also comes with a 6-month premium membership included free of cost, which can be claimed from the official app after purchase. Fitbit claims to have a battery life of approximately 7 days even if all of the built-in features of the band are used readily.

These five deals from Amazon’s Black Friday Sale are perhaps just the tip of the iceberg. It is natural to assume that as we get closer to Black Friday itself, more attractive deals should come into the picture. Till then, these five deals offer amazing value for anyone looking for an upgrade, or a new purchase under $200 as per their needs.

