Black Friday 2022 guide - 5 best deals for gamers at Walmart

No matter the storefront, Black Friday 2022 is going to be filled with deals for everyone. Walmart is known for releasing new Black Friday deals every Monday until the event. With that in mind, there will be plenty of great tech deals for gamers. This includes laptops, headsets, controllers, and pre-fabricated PCs.

No matter what gamers are looking for on Black Friday, there will be something for them. We will highlight a variety of the best deals that Walmart is set to offer, though these could always change as the weeks go on.

What tech should gamers pick up from Walmart on Black Friday 2022?

1) ASUS TUF Gaming 17.3” 144Hz laptop

Retail Price: $1,619.48

$1,619.48 Sale Price: $1,249.00

$1,249.00 Available at: Walmart

We’ve talked about ASUS TUF laptops before in our Black Friday 2022 lists, and it’s not hard to see why. This is a powerhouse laptop, with an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H CPU, and 4800MHz DDR5 RAM. It even packs a GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, so whatever game you’re trying to play, it’s going to have you covered.

It’s a little on the expensive side, but being on sale for about $400 less makes it far more viable as a gift, or a present to yourself for the holiday season. If you are looking for a powerful upgrade for your laptop, look no further than the ASUS TUF.

2) LG 65” Class UP7050 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV

Sale Price: $398.00

$398.00 Available at: Walmart

Unfortunately, Walmart does not list the original price for this model, but it is listed as a Black Friday 2022 sale item. An LG 65” for under $400 is a solid asking price, especially for a 4K UHD TV. It features a Quad Core processor that offers excellent color, contrast, and detail for your visuals.

It’s a great offering for gamers, and for fans of cinema as well. The Filmmaker Mode gives your TV adjusted settings for whatever film you’re watching so everything looks as the filmmaker intended. If you’re a gamer who prefers HDR visuals, it also has that, alongside low input lag.

3) Fitbit Versa 2 Health & Fitness Smartwatch - Black/Carbin Aluminum

Retail Price: $149.95

$149.95 Sale Price: $99.00

$99.00 Available at: Walmart

Not all tech is meant to make gaming better for Black Friday 2022 sales. The Fitbit Versa 2 is for your downtime, when it’s time to walk, jog, or do yoga. This smartwatch detects all of your movements and is incredibly versatile. While it lacks some features of the Versa 3, it's still an excellent buy.

It also comes with a 6-month Premium membership to help guide your health and workout improvements. It features built-in voice control, sleep score rating, heart rate tracking, a 6+ day battery life, and much more. For tech fans who are trying to improve their health, it’s a great start at a good price.

4) Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case (1st Generation)

Retail Price: $214.00

$214.00 Sale Price: $159.00

$159.00 Available at: Walmart

AirPods are one of the hottest, must-own accessories for your iPhone. This is mostly due to the phone lacking a headphone jack, which has become more and more common in modern cell phones. The AirPods Pro boasts Active Noise Cancelling and Spatial Audio. In addition, they have a Transparency mode, so you can hear people around you without taking the AirPods out.

It’s easily one of the best purchases you can make for your iPhone this Black Friday 2022. They’re of high quality, hold a strong charge, and are one of your only options for headphones for an Apple product.

5) LG 32” UltraGear QHD 165Hz HDR monitor

Retail Price: $349.00

$349.00 Sale Price: $200.00

$200.00 Available at: Walmart

LG produced a 165Hz monitor that’s not only on sale, but it’s also a great piece of hardware. $200 is not at all bad for a 165Hz that features FreeSync, 1ms response time, and also supports HDR10. Gamers that use AMD-powered systems, or connect via Display Port, can use AMD Free Sync to enjoy seamless, fluid movement with gorgeous visuals. This monitor’s resolution is 2560x1440, and at 32”, it’s large, without being overwhelming.

It’s a terrific PC monitor and is on sale at a good price during Walmart’s Black Friday 2022 sale. It’s virtually always rated highly, and is great whether you’re gaming, or doing office work.

Walmart will no doubt continue to reveal more sales as the month progresses, but these are among the best you can get right now. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the best Black Friday 2022 deals.

