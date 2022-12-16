Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus dummy units leaks show new designs, camera modules, and more

The Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus dummy units have reportedly been pictured online, according to reliable Twitter leaker "@Slashleaks." The leaks showcase a slightly revamped design with moderate changes to the Galaxy S22.

The leaker shared size comparisons of the upcoming phones. As expected, the Galaxy S23 is going to be the smallest of the bunch with the S23 Plus sharing a similar design DNA, but slightly more screen real estate.

Both of the upcoming flagship smartphones will ship with three cameras and a flashlight module in the rear. The leaked designs showcase a marble white colorway with rounded edges.

The upcoming S23 Ultra continues the ultra-minimalist design language of the last-gen equivalent, the Galaxy S22 Ultra. However, this time around, the S23 and S23 Plus are also jumping into the bandwagon of the same design scheme.

More details on the Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus leaks

Multiple pictures of the dummies of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy flagships have been leaked online. Alongside a marble white color scheme, we have also spotted a matte black shade of the designs. Like previous years, 2023's Samsung flagship lineup might lack any smartphone with a gloss finish.

The smartphones pack three round camera modules that appear similar in physical size. The cameras seem unconventionally large for the physical size of the devices, and this might suggest three high-resolution capturing lenses. More details are yet to be leaked.

At the top, the devices pack a microphone module. At the bottom, the phones have a single speaker grille and a USB Type-C connector. The Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus also come with a single SIM card tray on the left side.

Ice universe @UniverseIce S23, S23+ (S23 Pro is the wrong name in the picture) and S23 Ultra protective cases have been introduced. S23, S23+ (S23 Pro is the wrong name in the picture) and S23 Ultra protective cases have been introduced. https://t.co/bKmDCHem2b

Based on the leaks, the smartphones will have a single front camera module. It will ship with a single power button and two separate volume rockers on the right side. The specs of the Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus are yet to be revealed online. The devices will be unveiled soon and based on Samsung's general trends, they will be launched to the public in February 2023.

So far, the lineup is shaping up nicely with the Ultra variant packing five camera modules and a blocky design language like the last-gen variant, the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The devices might be launched anytime soon as they have been spotted on the Thai NBTC and Indian BIS certification websites. Companies file for trade clearance weeks before the planned launch dates.

