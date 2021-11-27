Processors are known to be the brain of any computer system and that is absolutely true. Each and every aspect of basic computing requires access to these processing units and, as a result, selecting the right Processor is very important in 2021.

These units can be used for basic office work, gaming, designing, video rendering, and more. Two of the most well-known brands of processors that are preferred by people worldwide are Intel and AMD.

This article will suggest some of the best processors for gaming in 2021, while keeping every type of budget in mind.

5 best processors for gaming in 2021

Intel and AMD provide the best processors in the market that suit the use of every type of consumer. Gamers buy these units for their own gaming entertainment and each of them has different budgets, depending on what type of systems they have or want to upgrade to.

In recent years, AMD has been the most preferred brand for gaming processors, ending Intel’s long-running domination in the market. The 5 best processors for gaming in 2021 are:

Intel Core i5 12600K

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

AMD Ryzen 7 5700G

Intel Core i9 12900K

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

RedFiore @Red_Fiore I'm curious about what people think. Best CPU for Gaming + Streaming. Retweet this for better accuracy please. I'm curious about what people think. Best CPU for Gaming + Streaming. Retweet this for better accuracy please.

Let’s have a look at the details of each of these processors.

1) Intel Core i5 12600K

Intel Core i5 12600K is one of the best gaming processors of 2021. Intel came back strong after a long time and gamers are praising the CPU for its features. It even has integrated graphics, similar to its previous installments, for people to run their PCs with GPUs. Some key specifications of Intel Core i5 12600K are:

Number of cores: 10

Number of Performance-cores: 6

Number of Efficient-cores: 4

Number of threads: 16

Max Turbo Frequency: 4.90 GHz

Base Frequency: 3.70 GHz

Processor Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 770

Graphics Base Frequency: 300 MHz

Graphics Max Dynamic Frequency: 1.45 GHz

Points to look out for

The i5 12600K outperforms the i9 11900K

Better single-core performance than previous generations

Support for DDR5 and PCI-Express 5.0

Pros

Awesome multi-core performance

Better single-core performance than previous generations

Cons

Prices are high for DDR5 support

Non-inclusion of any CPU cooler

More power hungry than Ryzen processors.

2) AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

Ryzen 5 5600X from AMD is one of the best and most recommended processors at the moment for gaming needs. It is great for multi-tasking and will help users who are into gaming and streaming at the same time. Some key specifications of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X are:

Number of cores: 6

Number of threads: 12

Max Boost Frequency: 4.60 GHz

Base Frequency: 3.70 GHz

Socket Type: AM4

Default TDP: 65W

Total L2 Cache: 3MB

Points to look out for

Outperforms 3800XT which is an 8-core processor in multi taking department

Huge gain in Instructions Per Cycle (IPC)

Pros

Very power efficient

15% improvement in gaming performance

Better single-core performance than previous generations

Cons

Prices are high in comparison to previous generations.

3) AMD Ryzen 7 5700G

Ryzen 7 5700G is another recommended gaming processor from AMD with integrated graphics. GPUs have become limited worldwide because of this ongoing pandemic situation and this CPU might be able to save lives for some. Some key specifications of AMD Ryzen 7 5700G are:

Number of cores: 8

Number of threads: 16

Max Boost Frequency: 4.60 GHz

Base Frequency: 3.80 GHz

Socket Type: AM4

Default TDP: 65W

Total L2 Cache: 4MB

Points to look out for

Faster cores than Zen 3 CPUs

Supports great overclocking capability

Pros

Wraith Stealth Cooler included

Runs cool under stress testing

Value for money product

Cons

Performance doesn't match when compared with dedicated GPUs

Supported motherboards are limited

4) Intel Core i9 12900K

Intel is wreaking havoc with its Alder Lake lineup. The Intel Core i9 12900K is another beast processor, suitable for all sorts of workloads. It is a massive 24-thread CPU with 16 cores, giving it a max frequency up to 5.20GHz. Some of the key specifications of the Intel Core i9 12900K are:

Number of cores: 16

Number of Performance-cores: 8

Number of Efficient-cores: 8

Number of threads: 24

Max Turbo Frequency: 5.20 GHz

Base Frequency: 3.20 GHz

Processor Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 770

Graphics Base Frequency: 300 MHz

Graphics Max Dynamic Frequency: 1.55 GHz

Points to look out for

Useful for CPU intensive games

Supports PCI Express Gen 5

Pros

Cheaper than Ryzen 9 5950X

Massive improvement in multi-core performance

Cons

Temperatures and power consumption is higher

Expensive than other processors

5) AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

AMD has been using the 7mm technology with their processors for quite a while now and it has helped them to have an advantage over Intel. The AMD Ryzen 9 5900X is best suited for workstations and can be an overkill for gaming computers. It has a max boost frequency of 4.8GHz and handles multi-tasking really well. Some of the key specifications of the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X are:

Number of cores: 12

Number of threads: 24

Max Boost Frequency: 4.80 GHz

Base Frequency: 3.70 GHz

Socket Type: AM4

Default TDP: 105W

Total L3 Cache: 64MB

Points to look out for

Provides similar performance to Ryzen 5 5950X at a cheaper rate

Multiplier unlocked

Pros

PCIe 4.0 support

Provides one of the best single-core performance

Cons

ALSO READ Article Continues below

CPU cooler not included

More expensive than its previous installments

Edited by Mason J. Schneider