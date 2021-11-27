Processors are known to be the brain of any computer system and that is absolutely true. Each and every aspect of basic computing requires access to these processing units and, as a result, selecting the right Processor is very important in 2021.
These units can be used for basic office work, gaming, designing, video rendering, and more. Two of the most well-known brands of processors that are preferred by people worldwide are Intel and AMD.
This article will suggest some of the best processors for gaming in 2021, while keeping every type of budget in mind.
5 best processors for gaming in 2021
Intel and AMD provide the best processors in the market that suit the use of every type of consumer. Gamers buy these units for their own gaming entertainment and each of them has different budgets, depending on what type of systems they have or want to upgrade to.
In recent years, AMD has been the most preferred brand for gaming processors, ending Intel’s long-running domination in the market. The 5 best processors for gaming in 2021 are:
- Intel Core i5 12600K
- AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
- AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
- Intel Core i9 12900K
- AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
Let’s have a look at the details of each of these processors.
1) Intel Core i5 12600K
Intel Core i5 12600K is one of the best gaming processors of 2021. Intel came back strong after a long time and gamers are praising the CPU for its features. It even has integrated graphics, similar to its previous installments, for people to run their PCs with GPUs. Some key specifications of Intel Core i5 12600K are:
- Number of cores: 10
- Number of Performance-cores: 6
- Number of Efficient-cores: 4
- Number of threads: 16
- Max Turbo Frequency: 4.90 GHz
- Base Frequency: 3.70 GHz
- Processor Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 770
- Graphics Base Frequency: 300 MHz
- Graphics Max Dynamic Frequency: 1.45 GHz
Points to look out for
- The i5 12600K outperforms the i9 11900K
- Better single-core performance than previous generations
- Support for DDR5 and PCI-Express 5.0
Pros
- Awesome multi-core performance
- Better single-core performance than previous generations
Cons
- Prices are high for DDR5 support
- Non-inclusion of any CPU cooler
- More power hungry than Ryzen processors.
2) AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
Ryzen 5 5600X from AMD is one of the best and most recommended processors at the moment for gaming needs. It is great for multi-tasking and will help users who are into gaming and streaming at the same time. Some key specifications of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X are:
- Number of cores: 6
- Number of threads: 12
- Max Boost Frequency: 4.60 GHz
- Base Frequency: 3.70 GHz
- Socket Type: AM4
- Default TDP: 65W
- Total L2 Cache: 3MB
Points to look out for
- Outperforms 3800XT which is an 8-core processor in multi taking department
- Huge gain in Instructions Per Cycle (IPC)
Pros
- Very power efficient
- 15% improvement in gaming performance
- Better single-core performance than previous generations
Cons
- Prices are high in comparison to previous generations.
3) AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
Ryzen 7 5700G is another recommended gaming processor from AMD with integrated graphics. GPUs have become limited worldwide because of this ongoing pandemic situation and this CPU might be able to save lives for some. Some key specifications of AMD Ryzen 7 5700G are:
- Number of cores: 8
- Number of threads: 16
- Max Boost Frequency: 4.60 GHz
- Base Frequency: 3.80 GHz
- Socket Type: AM4
- Default TDP: 65W
- Total L2 Cache: 4MB
Points to look out for
- Faster cores than Zen 3 CPUs
- Supports great overclocking capability
Pros
- Wraith Stealth Cooler included
- Runs cool under stress testing
- Value for money product
Cons
- Performance doesn't match when compared with dedicated GPUs
- Supported motherboards are limited
4) Intel Core i9 12900K
Intel is wreaking havoc with its Alder Lake lineup. The Intel Core i9 12900K is another beast processor, suitable for all sorts of workloads. It is a massive 24-thread CPU with 16 cores, giving it a max frequency up to 5.20GHz. Some of the key specifications of the Intel Core i9 12900K are:
- Number of cores: 16
- Number of Performance-cores: 8
- Number of Efficient-cores: 8
- Number of threads: 24
- Max Turbo Frequency: 5.20 GHz
- Base Frequency: 3.20 GHz
- Processor Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 770
- Graphics Base Frequency: 300 MHz
- Graphics Max Dynamic Frequency: 1.55 GHz
Points to look out for
- Useful for CPU intensive games
- Supports PCI Express Gen 5
Pros
- Cheaper than Ryzen 9 5950X
- Massive improvement in multi-core performance
Cons
- Temperatures and power consumption is higher
- Expensive than other processors
5) AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
AMD has been using the 7mm technology with their processors for quite a while now and it has helped them to have an advantage over Intel. The AMD Ryzen 9 5900X is best suited for workstations and can be an overkill for gaming computers. It has a max boost frequency of 4.8GHz and handles multi-tasking really well. Some of the key specifications of the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X are:
- Number of cores: 12
- Number of threads: 24
- Max Boost Frequency: 4.80 GHz
- Base Frequency: 3.70 GHz
- Socket Type: AM4
- Default TDP: 105W
- Total L3 Cache: 64MB
Points to look out for
- Provides similar performance to Ryzen 5 5950X at a cheaper rate
- Multiplier unlocked
Pros
- PCIe 4.0 support
- Provides one of the best single-core performance
Cons
- CPU cooler not included
- More expensive than its previous installments