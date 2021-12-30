5 best android phones to play BGMI

BGMI or Battlegrounds Mobile India is an online multiplayer game that has replaced PUBG Mobile, the global variant. After PUBG mobile got banned in India in 2021, Krafton published and released BGMI entirely for Indian users. BGMI is meant for both Android and IOS devices.

An Indian adaptation of PUBG Mobile, BGMI has provided the opportunity for millions of gamers in India to once again play their beloved Battle Royale game. BGMI became so popular in India that it recorded 34 million users, successfully surpassing PUBG Mobile’s Indian base.

What are the five best Android phones that can run BGMI?

A decent Android device is highly essential to play BGMI. Though many Android phones support BGMI, some specific phones run the game at their best. Apart from running BGMI, these phones can also meet the daily requirements of the users.

Top five Android devices to play BGMI

OnePlus 9 Pro Samsung Galaxy S21 Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro Google Pixel 5

5) Google Pixel 5

Brand Google Price Rs. 60, 000 Specifications 6" Full HD display, Qualcomm[R] Snapdragon[TM] 765G 64-bit Octa Core processor, 6 GB LPDDR4x RAM - 128 GB storage

Google Pixel 5 is suitable to play BGMI, as it has a steady RAM and an octa-core CPU. It comes with gorilla glass. This device is extremely tough and hardy. It has an operating system of Android 11 which can be upgraded to Android 12. Due to all these features, most gamers prefer to use Google Pixel 5.

4) Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro

Brand Xiaomi Price Rs. 21, 000 Specifications 6.67" IPS LCD screen, Snapdragon 860 CPU -8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB ROM

Released in 2021, the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro comes with a Snapdragon 860. A 6.67-inch display screen proves to be very advantageous as gamers prefer this phone for its screen. Users believe this phone to be one of the best gaming phones in the mid-price segment. It also comes with an operating system of Android 11 with MIUI 12.5.

It is trendy among gamers because it can run BGMI and other similar games without any problems.

3) Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro

Brand Xiaomi Price Rs. 37, 000 Specifications 6.81" AMOLED, 8GB+128GB. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 octa-core CPU, up to 2.84GHz GPU, Qualcomm Adreno 660 GPU

Being one of the best releases of the 11 series, the Xiaomi Mi 11X pro is highly suitable for BGMI. It has Snapdragon 888, which is an octa-core CPU. Due to all these reasons, Xiaomi Mi 11X pro can run BGMI very smoothly. It also has a 6.81-inch display which makes it great for clutch-grip, and it provides an advantage in games like BGMI.

2) Samsung Galaxy S21

Brand Samsung Price Rs. 58, 000 Specifications 6.2" AMOLED, 8GB+128GB. Exynos 2100 octa-core CPU, 8K resolution, smart-battery optimisation

The Samsung Galaxy S21 is one of the most popular models of the Samsung Galaxy. It is also one of the best phones in terms of display. The gamers also prefer this model because they can play BGMI effortlessly. Though the mobile phones of the Galaxy series previously had some overheating issues, the Galaxy S21 has successfully managed to rectify these issues.

1) OnePlus 9 Pro

Brand One Plus Price Rs. 70, 000 Specifications 6.67" FHD, 256GB/12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, 120 Hz refresh rate on screen

The OnePlus 9 Pro is considered the best one in the OnePlus family. It has Snapdragon 888 as its processor. It also comes with an octa-core CPU and 12 GB RAM that can run BGMI hassle-free. In addition, it has a screen size of 6.67-inch, which is very convenient for the users.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar