Genshin Impact 'To Ensnare a Prey' web event guide: How to get 40 primogems quickly

As per previous trends, Genshin Impact has always released an exclusive web event in HoYoLAB for every new character coming to the next update. Today, the developer continued this tradition and released the 'To Ensnare a Prey' web event, with Yelan as the main character.

With a duration of less than a week, players have to enter the web event and complete the investigation to obtain 40 Primogems. The task itself is very simple, and Travelers can complete it in just a few minutes. Here is how players can complete the web event and get all the rewards.

How to complete Genshin Impact 'To Ensnare a Prey' web event

1) Open the 'To Ensnare a Prey' web event

The new web event featuring Yelan (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players can open the 'To Ensnare a Prey' web event by clicking here. Once the webpage is loaded, they must log in using their HoYoverse/HoYoLAB account until their in-game and UID appear on the screen.

During the event, Travelers need to complete the designated event tasks by helping the Ministry of Civil Affairs find the culprit that leaked the Ministry's classified information.

2) Wait until all the dialogues have ended

A lot of NPCs will talk to Yelan (Image via HoYoverse)

Once players have started the event, it will take them to a scene where Yelan is having tea at a restaurant. A long dialogue will ensue, and players can choose to read all of them or skip them by rapidly clicking the screen. All the conversations will be recorded in the 'Conversation Records' at the top right of the screen.

To solve the case, fans need to read Yelan's intel notes, find clues through conversations, and zero in on the culprit that leaked the Ministry of Civil Affairs' classified information.

3) Identify the suspect

Choose the correct suspect to receive rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

Select 'Conversation Records' to check information and find the culprit that matches the criteria from the previous conversation. The correct suspect is the Greedy Treasure Hoarder.

Genshin Impact gamers need to click on the bold font to highlight the Suspicious Points before selecting 'Identify the suspect' to complete the task.

4) Wait until the Millelith come

Yelan, the suspect, and the Millelith soldier (Image via HoYoverse)

A new cutscene will take place where Yelan now stands with the Treasure Hoarder in front of the restaurant. Gamers only need to wait until a Millelith soldier appears to take the criminal away.

All the rewards from the web event (Image via HoYoverse)

Once they have walked away, a pop-up containing the rewards will appear on the screen. Here are all the rewards that Genshin Impact players will receive in their in-game mail:

40 Primogems 3 Varunada Lazurite Fragment 20000 Mora 2 Mystic Enhancement Ores

Yelan is a new character in Genshin Impact and will be having her banner on May 31 alongside Xiao. With the rewards from this web event, players may add it to their pool of Primogems to wish for their favorite character.

